Pantene Gold Repair Mask 225Ml

4.5(11)Write a review
£ 8.00
£3.56/100ml
  • Pantene Gold Series Repairing Hair Mask provides deep moisturisation to replenish and help repair hair
  • Water activated hair mask to allow deep penetration
  • Helps restore strength (against damage) and manageability for all hair types
  • Infused with Argan Oil
  • Sulfate free, Dye free
  • For dry damaged hair
  • Sulphate free
  • Pack size: 225ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Stearyl Alcohol, Silicone Quaternium-26, Behentrimonium Chloride, Cetyl Alcohol, Parfum, Isopropyl Alcohol, Benzyl Alcohol, Limonene, Disodium EDTA, Linalool, Citric Acid, Histidine, Panthenol, Panthenyl Ethyl Ether, Citronellol, Argania Spinosa Kernel Oil, Sodium Hydroxide, Magnesium Nitrate, Methylchloroisothiazolinone, Magnesium Chloride, Methylisothiazolinone

Preparation and Usage

  • In shower, after shampooing
  • - Apply the right amount to palm, rub hands together to emulsify
  • - Finger comb mask into hair, beginning mid-shaft down to tips
  • - Use wide tooth comb to fully detangle strands
  • - Leave on 5-7 minutes for added softness, leave on longer is desired
  • - Rinse thoroughly

Return to

  • Procter & Gamble UK,
  • Weybridge,
  • Surrey,
  • KT13 0XP, UK
  • 0800 028 3578

Net Contents

225 ℮

11 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

This product range is STELLAR!

5 stars

Love love love love! I’m so happy because I have found a product that I can finally say will be a staple and remain in my frequently used products. I have the shampoo, masque and thermal spray. I wish to purchase the tensing items in the range. I really love how the product feels on my hair, it feels really moisturised. And healthy. I wish I found it sooner!!

I'm so in love with you!

5 stars

Best deep conditioner I have used to date. Truly penetrates my strands, which are generally very thirsty & hard to please, but not with this magic portion.The effect is long lasting also. Love, love, love it!

Amazed,so relieved!!

5 stars

my hair feeling dry and like I’ve died it 100 times when I’ve never ever died it. I have long hair and I was really getting irratated at the state of it. I put this hair mask on from 10AM to 7PM and it’s made my hair back to amazing. It’s so so soft,silky and shiny and I couldn’t be happier!!

Excellent for moisturising dry hair

5 stars

After using this product my hair was softer and my curls more defined. My hair feels a lot more moisturised than before and looks less frizzy.

A pot of gold!

5 stars

Another winning product from the Gold Series! My curls are hydrated and bouncy. This product is like liquid silk. For those on a budget looking to feel a million dollars, this hair mask is the pot of gold your tresses have been crying out for. Use twice a week whilst relaxing in the tub! Can’t wait to try the whole range!

Great product for moisture

5 stars

This product left my hair feeling so smooth but also helped with untangling my hair. I often struggle combing my afro out as is gets knotted but this mask really helped my hair. And also smells amazing.

Great product, left my hair feeling silky smooth!

3 stars

Great product, left my hair feeling silky smooth, and also made it much easier to dry. Resulting in a less frizzy head after heat was applied!

Good Product

4 stars

This product left my hair feeling soft and healthy, although I did use it for longer than suggested on the packaging. It also smelled really really good which is always nice. I would probably use it in future but with additional natural oils to maximise hair moisture.

This product is amazing!

5 stars

I used this as a moisturising mask/detangler with my hair being natural it knots very quickly and this hair mask helped me to gently detangle without pulling.

WORKS LIKE MAGIC!

5 stars

Do you have frizzy hair, that tangles and makes you cry everytime you take a bath? YOU FOUND THE RIGHT PRODUCT!!! I my daughter used to cry everytime I washed her hair... it got so bad I had to cut it all. I've used it for 6 hair washes. My life has changed.. The brush just starts gliding, not having to rebrush the same area twice, which is a FIRST TIME for the two of us! Highly recommended.

