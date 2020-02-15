Pantene Gold Repair Mask 225Ml

This product range is STELLAR!
Love love love love! I’m so happy because I have found a product that I can finally say will be a staple and remain in my frequently used products. I have the shampoo, masque and thermal spray. I wish to purchase the tensing items in the range. I really love how the product feels on my hair, it feels really moisturised. And healthy. I wish I found it sooner!!
I'm so in love with you!
Best deep conditioner I have used to date. Truly penetrates my strands, which are generally very thirsty & hard to please, but not with this magic portion.The effect is long lasting also. Love, love, love it!
Amazed,so relieved!!
my hair feeling dry and like I’ve died it 100 times when I’ve never ever died it. I have long hair and I was really getting irratated at the state of it. I put this hair mask on from 10AM to 7PM and it’s made my hair back to amazing. It’s so so soft,silky and shiny and I couldn’t be happier!!
Excellent for moisturising dry hair
After using this product my hair was softer and my curls more defined. My hair feels a lot more moisturised than before and looks less frizzy.
A pot of gold!
Another winning product from the Gold Series! My curls are hydrated and bouncy. This product is like liquid silk. For those on a budget looking to feel a million dollars, this hair mask is the pot of gold your tresses have been crying out for. Use twice a week whilst relaxing in the tub! Can’t wait to try the whole range!
Great product for moisture
This product left my hair feeling so smooth but also helped with untangling my hair. I often struggle combing my afro out as is gets knotted but this mask really helped my hair. And also smells amazing.
Great product, left my hair feeling silky smooth!
Great product, left my hair feeling silky smooth, and also made it much easier to dry. Resulting in a less frizzy head after heat was applied!
Good Product
This product left my hair feeling soft and healthy, although I did use it for longer than suggested on the packaging. It also smelled really really good which is always nice. I would probably use it in future but with additional natural oils to maximise hair moisture.
This product is amazing!
I used this as a moisturising mask/detangler with my hair being natural it knots very quickly and this hair mask helped me to gently detangle without pulling.
WORKS LIKE MAGIC!
Do you have frizzy hair, that tangles and makes you cry everytime you take a bath? YOU FOUND THE RIGHT PRODUCT!!! I my daughter used to cry everytime I washed her hair... it got so bad I had to cut it all. I've used it for 6 hair washes. My life has changed.. The brush just starts gliding, not having to rebrush the same area twice, which is a FIRST TIME for the two of us! Highly recommended.