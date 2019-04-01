By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Pantene Gold Hydrating Oil 95Ml

4.5(8)
image 1 of Pantene Gold Hydrating Oil 95Ml
£ 8.00
£8.43/100ml
  • Argan Oil Infused formula of this hair oil absorbs weghtlessly to strengthen (strength against damage) and add shine to brittle strands
  • This hair oil instantly absorbs into hair to help repair fragile strands and provide brilliant shine
  • Sulfate free, dye free
  • Infused with Argan Oil
  • Can be used on wet or dry hair
  • For dry damaged hair
  • Sulphate free
  • Pack size: 95ML

Ingredients

Ingredients

Cyclopentasiloxane, Dimethiconol, Isododecane, Parfum, Limonene, Linalool, Alcohol Denat., Argania Spinosa Kernel Oil, Citronellol, Panthenol, Citral

Preparation and Usage

  • - Apply 2-3 pumps to palm, rub palms together to emulsify
  • - Distribute evenly throughout lengths of hair

Return to

  • Procter & Gamble UK,
  • Weybridge,
  • Surrey,
  • KT13 0XP, UK
  • 0800 028 3578

Net Contents

95 ℮

8 Reviews

Average of 4.4 stars

Help other customers like you

Absolutely fantastic for high porosity hair

5 stars

Really locks in the moisture when doing LOC method on type 4 hair! I&#8217;m so happy I found this. Oh and the smell is DELICIOUS like caramel oranges lol

perfect for my hair!

5 stars

100% great quality,my hair are definitely super soft and shine

A-MA-ZING!

5 stars

I thought I used good products before but this line is honestly life changing! Never knew my hair could be managed this easily. The products make my hair the softest I&#8217;ve ever felt it and super easy to comb through!!

Makes my hair really soft

4 stars

The perfect moisture for my twists out...it&#39;s more like a serum what for me it&#39;s perfect.

Good!

3 stars

Super good this product. Excellent product.recommend friend to use it

Good!

3 stars

Very Interesting product. Recommend other friends to use it.

Excellent!

5 stars

super like it. 100% works!!! shine hair from the first time of use!!! willl use it again and again...

This product smells amazing!

5 stars

I like the way the oil soaked into my hair but left it feeling smooth and shiny, and no stickiness you get with some hair oils.

