Pantene Gold Hydrating Oil 95Ml

Absolutely fantastic for high porosity hair
Really locks in the moisture when doing LOC method on type 4 hair! I’m so happy I found this. Oh and the smell is DELICIOUS like caramel oranges lol
perfect for my hair!
100% great quality,my hair are definitely super soft and shine
A-MA-ZING!
I thought I used good products before but this line is honestly life changing! Never knew my hair could be managed this easily. The products make my hair the softest I’ve ever felt it and super easy to comb through!!
Makes my hair really soft
The perfect moisture for my twists out...it's more like a serum what for me it's perfect.
Good!
Super good this product. Excellent product.recommend friend to use it
Good!
Very Interesting product. Recommend other friends to use it.
Excellent!
super like it. 100% works!!! shine hair from the first time of use!!! willl use it again and again...
This product smells amazing!
I like the way the oil soaked into my hair but left it feeling smooth and shiny, and no stickiness you get with some hair oils.