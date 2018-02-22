By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Pantene Gold Hydrating Butter Creme 193G

4(5)Write a review
image 1 of Pantene Gold Hydrating Butter Creme 193G
£ 8.00
£4.15/100g
  • Pantene Gold Series Hydrating Butter Crème Hair Conditioner provides up to 72 hours of moisturisation
  • Miracle hair conditioner crème formula softens hair and tames frizz
  • Argan oil infused moisturising crème melts into wet or dry hair to soften and tame frizz
  • Sulfate free, Dye free
  • Perfect for curly or straight hair
  • Sulphate Free
  • Pack size: 193G

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Paraffinum Liquidum, Glycerin, Petrolatum, Cetearyl Alcohol, Cyclopentasiloxane, Isodecyl Oleate, Sorbitan Stearate, Dicetyl Phosphate, Ceteth-10 Phosphate, Paraffin, Dimethicone, Phenoxyethanol, Parfum, Decyl Oleate, Triethanolamine, PEG-100 Stearate, Glyceryl Stearate, Methylparaben, Disodium EDTA, Propylparaben, Limonene, Linalool, Panthenol, Panthenyl Ethyl Ether, Lysine HCl, Methyl Tyrosinate HCl, Citronellol, Argania Spinosa Kernel Oil, Histidine, Citral, Citric Acid, Tocopherol

Preparation and Usage

  • For Natural Textures:
  • - Apply the right amount to palm, rub together to emulsify
  • - Pull through curls to infuse moisture and shine
  • - Apply more as needed to enhance definition
  • For Relaxed Hair: (Use on dry hair)
  • - Apply at night before you wrap hair
  • - Mix with Intense Hydrating Oil for even deeper moisture

Return to

  • Procter & Gamble UK,
  • Weybridge,
  • Surrey,
  • KT13 0XP,
  • UK
  • 0800 028 3578

Net Contents

193g ℮

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

5 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

fantastic

4 stars

Absolutely fantastic product, light weight with a gentle fragrance which leaves my hair feeling strong and thick. Not the best product if you are looking for shine but definitely would recommend if you are looking for deep conditioning without that heavy feeling.

crème de la crème

5 stars

This crème is a revelation and can definitely be coined as a lux product at a fraction of the cost. Upon application the crème glides through the hair easily, offering even coverage from root to tip. Applied to damp hair and left to dry naturally, curls are defined and buttery without stickiness. I have noticed the condition of my curls improving making styling it a pleasure rather than a chore.

loved how moistuirised it made my hair

5 stars

tried for the first time and really loved it this week

Leaves hair greasy

2 stars

This left my hair really greasy and horrible at the roots and I couldn't wait to get home and wash it again. Maybe I was using it wrong and I'm not meant to put it in from the root.

Nice Fragrant Hair Moisturiser

4 stars

I used this a few times and it leaves the hair feeling moisturised for a good amount of time with no build up or residue.

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.57
£0.57/each

Aldi Price Match

Tesco British Semi Skimmed Milk 2.272L, 4 Pints

Aldi Price Match

£ 1.10
£0.48/litre

Aldi Price Match

Redmere Farms Carrots 1Kg

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.49
£0.49/kg

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Closed Cup Mushrooms 300G

£ 0.95
£3.17/kg
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here