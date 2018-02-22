Pantene Gold Hydrating Butter Creme 193G

fantastic
Absolutely fantastic product, light weight with a gentle fragrance which leaves my hair feeling strong and thick. Not the best product if you are looking for shine but definitely would recommend if you are looking for deep conditioning without that heavy feeling.
crème de la crème
This crème is a revelation and can definitely be coined as a lux product at a fraction of the cost. Upon application the crème glides through the hair easily, offering even coverage from root to tip. Applied to damp hair and left to dry naturally, curls are defined and buttery without stickiness. I have noticed the condition of my curls improving making styling it a pleasure rather than a chore.
loved how moistuirised it made my hair
tried for the first time and really loved it this week
Leaves hair greasy
This left my hair really greasy and horrible at the roots and I couldn't wait to get home and wash it again. Maybe I was using it wrong and I'm not meant to put it in from the root.
Nice Fragrant Hair Moisturiser
I used this a few times and it leaves the hair feeling moisturised for a good amount of time with no build up or residue.