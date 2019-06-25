By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Pantene Gold Moisture Boost Conditioner 250Ml

5(11)Write a review
image 1 of Pantene Gold Moisture Boost Conditioner 250Ml
£ 6.00
£2.40/100ml
  • Pantene Gold Series Hair Conditioner moisturises and detangles hair for instant softness and strength after one wash with shampoo and conditioner system vs. non-conditioning shampoo
  • Hair conditioner that moisturises and detangles hair
  • Infused with Argan Oil
  • Sulfate Free, Dye Free
  • Rich conditioning oils absorb into the hair for instant softness with radiant shine
  • For resilient strength (against damage) and flexibility after the first wash
  • For dry damaged hair
  • Pack size: 250ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Stearyl Alcohol, Silicone Quaternium-26, Behentrimonium Chloride, Cetyl Alcohol, Isopropyl Alcohol, Parfum, Benzyl Alcohol, Limonene, Disodium EDTA, Linalool, Citric Acid, Histidine, Panthenol, Panthenyl Ethyl Ether, Citronellol, Argania Spinosa Kernel Oil, Sodium Hydroxide, Magnesium Nitrate, Methylchloroisothiazolinone, Magnesium Chloride, Methylisothiazolinone

Preparation and Usage

  • Squeeze the right amount into palm, rub hands together to emulsify
  • - Finger comb conditioner into hair, beginning mid-shaft down to tips. Then work conditioner
  • through from root to tip ensuring all hair is fully saturated
  • - Use wide tooth comb to fully detangle saturated strands
  • - Rinse thoroughly
  • - Comb through fully rinsed strands with wide tooth comb before towel drying

Return to

  • Procter & Gamble UK,
  • Weybridge,
  • Surrey,
  • KT13 0XP,
  • UK
  • (UK) 0800 028 3578
  • (IE) 1800 509 497

Net Contents

250 ℮

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

11 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Excellent!

5 stars

I used this (with the shampoo) and it's absolutely fantastic for my hair type. Our new household shampoo and conditioner!

At last, a moisturizing conditioner that works

5 stars

Great conditioner, Light but rich...just melts in the hair with no residue.. I am now hooked! This conditioner has now become part of my staple hair care routine.

Excellent!

5 stars

Would recommend to anyone! Great for anyone of any age!! Makes hair silky smooth and non fly away! So luxurious and silky! Makes me feel like I've got it all whilst washing my hair! What mum's everywhere have been waiting for!!! No need to wash hair everyday as this product keeps it looming fab!! Thankyou pantene!!

Excellent!

5 stars

This is a very good product that I have been using and absolutely love it.

Good!

3 stars

This is a really great product. My hair is more moisturised now. Recommend this product

Excellent!

5 stars

Excellent for my skin, it really help me whatever the period is. Really helpful. Recommend this for everybody.

moisutre overlaod

5 stars

this does exactly what it says my hair is more moisturised hen normal it does give a boost to the hair i don't have to use my de tangle brush anymore when i use this product perfect every time i use it gives really good results

Au Natural Hair is back!

5 stars

I have naturally curly hair, and after 2-3 uses i feel i can leave my hair natural without straightening or applying any products for Frizzy hair!

Pantene Gold Series Conditioner

5 stars

Thank you for the Pantene Gold Series Moisture Boost Conditioner. I have tried the free conditioner and it is all it claims to be and I will definitely use it in future. JA [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Excellent conditioner

5 stars

I used to use this conditioner when I used to live in Japan. Keep moisture and keep shining. Also protect from branch hair. I highly recommended.

1-10 of 11 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.57
£0.57/each

Aldi Price Match

Tesco British Semi Skimmed Milk 2.272L, 4 Pints

Aldi Price Match

£ 1.10
£0.48/litre

Aldi Price Match

Redmere Farms Carrots 1Kg

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.49
£0.49/kg

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Closed Cup Mushrooms 300G

£ 0.95
£3.17/kg
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here