Pantene Gold Moisture Boost Conditioner 250Ml

Excellent!
I used this (with the shampoo) and it's absolutely fantastic for my hair type. Our new household shampoo and conditioner!
At last, a moisturizing conditioner that works
Great conditioner, Light but rich...just melts in the hair with no residue.. I am now hooked! This conditioner has now become part of my staple hair care routine.
Excellent!
Would recommend to anyone! Great for anyone of any age!! Makes hair silky smooth and non fly away! So luxurious and silky! Makes me feel like I've got it all whilst washing my hair! What mum's everywhere have been waiting for!!! No need to wash hair everyday as this product keeps it looming fab!! Thankyou pantene!!
Excellent!
This is a very good product that I have been using and absolutely love it.
Good!
This is a really great product. My hair is more moisturised now. Recommend this product
Excellent!
Excellent for my skin, it really help me whatever the period is. Really helpful. Recommend this for everybody.
moisutre overlaod
this does exactly what it says my hair is more moisturised hen normal it does give a boost to the hair i don't have to use my de tangle brush anymore when i use this product perfect every time i use it gives really good results
Au Natural Hair is back!
I have naturally curly hair, and after 2-3 uses i feel i can leave my hair natural without straightening or applying any products for Frizzy hair!
Pantene Gold Series Conditioner
Thank you for the Pantene Gold Series Moisture Boost Conditioner. I have tried the free conditioner and it is all it claims to be and I will definitely use it in future. JA [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Excellent conditioner
I used to use this conditioner when I used to live in Japan. Keep moisture and keep shining. Also protect from branch hair. I highly recommended.