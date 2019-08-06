By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Love Beauty & Planet Shampoo Shea Butter & Oil 400Ml

Love Beauty & Planet Shampoo Shea Butter & Oil 400Ml
  • Say goodbye to dry. Love Beauty and Planet Purposeful Hydration Shampoo is infused with wild shea butter and Australian sandalwood. It gently pampers, hydrates and protects hair for a supremely luscious style. Find your purpose with hair that’s lush, plush and lovingly restored. If you have curly hair, the moisturisation of this product is a blessing.
  • And while you're at it, indulge yourself in fragrances infused with ethically sourced Australian sandalwood. Our shampoo exudes a harmonious scent with creamy, exotic and woody balsamic notes.
  • We source our shea nuts from Ghana and Burkina Faso, where farming is key to the community. This shea butter is made according to long standing traditions, first melted over a wood fire and then cooled overnight.
  • Love Beauty and Planet started with one simple goal - whatever we do must be good for beauty and give a little love to the planet. Here’s how…
  • Powerful & Passionate: Our special bottles are made from 100% recycled materials and are filled with fabulous formulas that deliver brilliant care for your hair and body. They’re 100% recyclable too!
  • Goodies & Goodness: Each of our collections is infused with organic and sustainable ingredients sourced from around the world and are vegan-friendly too.
  • Scents & Sensibility: Our carefully chosen fragrances are part of ethical-sourcing programs which help support the livelihoods of the local partners who harvest our wonderful ingredients.
  • Carbon Conscious & Caring: We want a carbon footprint so small, it's like we weren't even here. So we’re tracking our CO2 emissions at every step of production and taxing ourselves for going over our goals.
  • Infused with Shea Butter and Sandalwood, Happy and Hydrated Shampoo hydrates for lusciously moisturised hair. It's suitable for dry and curly hair too.
  • Our Purposeful Hydration Shampoo is infused with Organic Coconut Oil for hair.
  • Infused with Shea Butter, this hydrating shampoo will surround your hair with the delicate scents of Australian Sandalwood Oil.
  • This shampoo hydrates for lusciously moisturised hair
  • YES Vegan, YES paraben free, YES silicone free, YES safe, YES with plant based cleansers, YES Natural Ingredients, YES bottle made from recycled plastics.
  • We are committed to doing small acts of love that make you and our planet a little more beautiful, everyday.
  • Pack size: 400ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua Sodium Laureth Sulfate Cocamidopropyl Betaine Sodium Chloride Glycol Distearate Parfum Sodium Benzoate Citric Acid Polyquaternium-10 Cocamide MEA PPG-9 Disodium EDTA Glycerin Cocos Nucifera Oil Butyrospermum Parkii Butter Sodium Acetate Isopropyl Alcohol Sodium Hydroxide Coumarin

Storage

Ambient

Produce of

Italy

Preparation and Usage

  • How to Use: You know it - squeeze, lather. rinse. Go easy on the tap

Warnings

  • Avoid contact with eyes. If eye contact occurs wash out immediately with water

Net Contents

400 ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

Its vegan

3 stars

I didn't realise you could buy vegan shampoo or that shampoo contained animal products. The shampoo smells gorgeous and did leave my hair soft after use. My only negative is the smell doesn't last long. Nice generous bottle which would last a while as you dont need much to build a nice lather [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Good Bottle

3 stars

I have had this product for a couple of weeks. The bottle it comes in is a nice size with an attractive label. The product has very little smell and a good sized blob is needed to make any lather on my mid length hair. After rinsing and drying my hair seemed to lack the shine I normally have but my hair has not been as greasy so has not needed washing as often. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nourishing shampoo

5 stars

This shampoo feels so nice to use. It really softens my hair and I really like it. I will definitely repurchase it and try the other varieties of this shampoo. It’s really made my hair feel so soft. It was a really enjoyable experience to use [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

shiny, hydrated hair

5 stars

Lovely scented, hydrating shampoo that gave some life back to my hazy hair. I have been using it for 2 weeks and I love that offers my hair deep hydration and a lovely shine that lasts. I would definitely recommend it. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely

4 stars

I received this product and love it! I love using organic products and find this leaves my hair in fantastic condition. I don’t have to wash my hair every day when using this product and I love the smell! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

OMG love it

5 stars

Omg. This shampoo is amazing. Smells absolutely delicious and you only need a very small amount, creates a fantastic lather and leaves her soft and smelling amazing for ages afterwards. Best shampoo ever. Love it [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Hydrating beauty

5 stars

This product is amazing, it smells so good that I wanted to eat it! It works wonders it's really easy to apply to your hair and makes it lovely and shiny, makes your hair smells lovely and reguvenates my hair. I recommend this. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smells amazing

5 stars

Both kind to your hair and the planet is great , but what is even better is the quality of this shampoo, It really does leave hair super hydrated and the smell is amazing . Great that this product is Vegan too. Will most definitely buy again . [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Gorgeous

5 stars

The smell of this shampoo is amazing!! It leaves my hair feeling so soft and noticeably less frizzy. I feel a lot more confident with how my hair looks after using this shampoo. I will definitely be keeping to it! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Shampoo

5 stars

The shampoo looked good and when tried it made my hair soft and it felt really nice. It’s a shampoo that I will buy over and over again and it’s something my children would use and I would use it for all the family. I told my family about it and recommended it . It smelled so good. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

