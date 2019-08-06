Love Beauty & Planet Shampoo Shea Butter & Oil 400Ml

Its vegan
I didn't realise you could buy vegan shampoo or that shampoo contained animal products. The shampoo smells gorgeous and did leave my hair soft after use. My only negative is the smell doesn't last long. Nice generous bottle which would last a while as you dont need much to build a nice lather [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Good Bottle
I have had this product for a couple of weeks. The bottle it comes in is a nice size with an attractive label. The product has very little smell and a good sized blob is needed to make any lather on my mid length hair. After rinsing and drying my hair seemed to lack the shine I normally have but my hair has not been as greasy so has not needed washing as often. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Nourishing shampoo
This shampoo feels so nice to use. It really softens my hair and I really like it. I will definitely repurchase it and try the other varieties of this shampoo. It’s really made my hair feel so soft. It was a really enjoyable experience to use [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
shiny, hydrated hair
Lovely scented, hydrating shampoo that gave some life back to my hazy hair. I have been using it for 2 weeks and I love that offers my hair deep hydration and a lovely shine that lasts. I would definitely recommend it. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Lovely
I received this product and love it! I love using organic products and find this leaves my hair in fantastic condition. I don’t have to wash my hair every day when using this product and I love the smell! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
OMG love it
Omg. This shampoo is amazing. Smells absolutely delicious and you only need a very small amount, creates a fantastic lather and leaves her soft and smelling amazing for ages afterwards. Best shampoo ever. Love it [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Hydrating beauty
This product is amazing, it smells so good that I wanted to eat it! It works wonders it's really easy to apply to your hair and makes it lovely and shiny, makes your hair smells lovely and reguvenates my hair. I recommend this. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Smells amazing
Both kind to your hair and the planet is great , but what is even better is the quality of this shampoo, It really does leave hair super hydrated and the smell is amazing . Great that this product is Vegan too. Will most definitely buy again . [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Gorgeous
The smell of this shampoo is amazing!! It leaves my hair feeling so soft and noticeably less frizzy. I feel a lot more confident with how my hair looks after using this shampoo. I will definitely be keeping to it! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Shampoo
The shampoo looked good and when tried it made my hair soft and it felt really nice. It’s a shampoo that I will buy over and over again and it’s something my children would use and I would use it for all the family. I told my family about it and recommended it . It smelled so good. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]