Love Beauty & Planet Yellow Ylang Ylang Repair Shampoo 400Ml

5(28)Write a review
image 1 of Love Beauty & Planet Yellow Ylang Ylang Repair Shampoo 400Ml
£ 7.50
£1.88/100ml
  • Say sayonara damage, and give your hair a vibrant boost of luscious radiance. Love Beauty and Planet® Hope and Repair Shampoo, infused with virgin coconut oil - something we are all crushing over, giving your hair the magnificent moisture it needs to look healthy and feel strong.
  • Sometimes dry hair need some loving care. Our formulas are infused with organic virgin coconut oil. From what’s called the “Tree of Life” in the Philippines, coconut oil is known to be hydrating and is sourced by our suppliers from local farms that harvest fresh coconuts.
  • Each bottle will indulge your senses with a burst of ylang ylang freshness. Adored by perfumers for its lively solar tones, we love ylang ylang because its floral, jasmine-like scent adds overtures of fruit and spice to this delicate fragrance.
  • Love Beauty and Planet started with one simple goal - whatever we do must be good for beauty and give a little love to the planet. Here’s how…
  • Powerful & Passionate: Our special bottles are made from 100% recycled materials and are filled with fabulous formulas that deliver brilliant care for your hair and body. They’re 100% recyclable too!
  • Goodies & Goodness: Each of our collections is infused with organic and sustainable ingredients sourced from around the world and are vegan-friendly too.
  • Scents & Sensibility: Our carefully chosen fragrances are part of ethical-sourcing programs which help support the livelihoods of the local partners who harvest our wonderful ingredients.
  • Carbon Conscious & Caring: We want a carbon footprint so small, it's like we weren't even here. So we’re tracking our CO2 emissions at every step of production and taxing ourselves for going over our goals.
  • There is hope for damaged hair with Love Beauty and Planet Hope and Repair Coconut Oil & Ylang Ylang Shampoo
  • Our Hope and Repair Shampoo is infused with organic coconut oil for hair
  • This coconut oil infused shampoo nourishes while helping to prevent hair breakage and split ends for smooth and healthy looking tresses
  • Let your hair bask in the early morning freshnesss of ylang ylang flower oil
  • YES Vegan, YES paraben free, YES silicone free, YES safe, YES with plant based cleansers, YES Natural Ingredients, YES bottle made from recycled plastics.
  • We are committed to doing small acts of love that make you and our planet a little more beautiful, everyday.
  • Pack size: 400ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua Sodium Laureth Sulfate Cocamidopropyl Betaine Sodium Chloride Parfum Sodium Benzoate Glycol Distearate Citric Acid Polyquaternium-10 Cocamide MEA PPG-9 Disodium EDTA Glycerin Cocos Nucifera Oil Sodium Acetate Isopropyl Alcohol Sodium Hydroxide Benzyl Alcohol Benzyl Salicylate Limonene Linalool

Storage

Ambient

Produce of

Italy

Preparation and Usage

  • How to Use: You know it - squeeze, lather, rinse. Go easy on the tap

Warnings

  • Avoid contact with eyes. If eye contact occurs wash out immediately with water

Net Contents

400 ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

Avoid contact with eyes. If eye contact occurs wash out immediately with water

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

28 Reviews

Average of 4.9 stars

Help other customers like you

Great features

5 stars

This made my hair so soft and shiny! My hair feels so healthy again! A little goes a long way! The packaging is visually appealing. It’s defiantly helping to repair my hair, I love how it is vegan too! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

My hair is so happy!

5 stars

I’ll hold my hands up and admit I’m not the kindest to my hair. All the blow dries and curling tongs can really take their toll. This product was perfect for infusing a bit of life and tlc back into my ends. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Amazing shampoo and cruelty free!!

5 stars

I absolutely love this product! So much so I am currently working my way through trying the entire range! It smells amazing which is always a definite for shampoo. I have really fine hair that gets greasy easily but my hair is left shiny and soft without being weighed down and I have managed to wash my hair only every 3-4 days instead of every other day. What’s better the product is suitable for vegans and cruelty free! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Hair feels fabulous

5 stars

Absolutely love this shampoo it feels so natural and hair feels really silky. I didn’t need to use much so the bottle will last ages. My hair didn’t need washing again for a time least three days I am really happy with this product [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

It smells amazing!

5 stars

I love this shampoo. I have to use Paraben free shampoo as I have a hair treatment which calls for Paraben free shampoo in it's aftercare and this is the perfect shampoo. Usually these kinds of shampoos leave my hair still feeling greasy but this one washes my hair so well without drying it out. I absolutely love this shampoo! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Love the smell

5 stars

This shampoo smells lovely but not overpowering. My hair felt lovely and soft after using this shampoo, not dry at all as it does from some other shampoos. The bottle is nice and big, so feels more environmentally friendly. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Loved this

5 stars

I absolutely loved this shampoo, so much so I’ve switched it to my regular shampoo and conditioner. It smells amazing, cleans and conditions my hair beautifully and to top it off is eco friendly and cruelty free, best new hair product Ice come across in years! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

nice natural

5 stars

This is a lovely natural shampoo. It smells really nice and lava's up very well and leaves your hair feeling very clean. The packaging is pretty and its a good size of bottle. have a good amount in the bottle too. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Amazing

5 stars

After bleaching my hair recently I felt my hair was more brittle and dry feeling so I decided to try this product. It has a great smell and made my hair feel really fantastic after using it the very first time. I’m very impressed with this shampoo it makes a good larger which made me feel my hair had was very clean . [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

chunky bottle

4 stars

lovely small and chunky bottle smells lovely in the bottle but not much smell after you've washed it off your hair .only need a little as it lather s reall well .nice easy to press open lid colourful label with plenty of information on . [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 28 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

