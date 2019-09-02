Love Beauty & Planet Yellow Ylang Ylang Repair Shampoo 400Ml

Great features
This made my hair so soft and shiny! My hair feels so healthy again! A little goes a long way! The packaging is visually appealing. It’s defiantly helping to repair my hair, I love how it is vegan too! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
My hair is so happy!
I’ll hold my hands up and admit I’m not the kindest to my hair. All the blow dries and curling tongs can really take their toll. This product was perfect for infusing a bit of life and tlc back into my ends. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Amazing shampoo and cruelty free!!
I absolutely love this product! So much so I am currently working my way through trying the entire range! It smells amazing which is always a definite for shampoo. I have really fine hair that gets greasy easily but my hair is left shiny and soft without being weighed down and I have managed to wash my hair only every 3-4 days instead of every other day. What’s better the product is suitable for vegans and cruelty free! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Hair feels fabulous
Absolutely love this shampoo it feels so natural and hair feels really silky. I didn’t need to use much so the bottle will last ages. My hair didn’t need washing again for a time least three days I am really happy with this product [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
It smells amazing!
I love this shampoo. I have to use Paraben free shampoo as I have a hair treatment which calls for Paraben free shampoo in it's aftercare and this is the perfect shampoo. Usually these kinds of shampoos leave my hair still feeling greasy but this one washes my hair so well without drying it out. I absolutely love this shampoo! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Love the smell
This shampoo smells lovely but not overpowering. My hair felt lovely and soft after using this shampoo, not dry at all as it does from some other shampoos. The bottle is nice and big, so feels more environmentally friendly. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Loved this
I absolutely loved this shampoo, so much so I’ve switched it to my regular shampoo and conditioner. It smells amazing, cleans and conditions my hair beautifully and to top it off is eco friendly and cruelty free, best new hair product Ice come across in years! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
nice natural
This is a lovely natural shampoo. It smells really nice and lava's up very well and leaves your hair feeling very clean. The packaging is pretty and its a good size of bottle. have a good amount in the bottle too. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Amazing
After bleaching my hair recently I felt my hair was more brittle and dry feeling so I decided to try this product. It has a great smell and made my hair feel really fantastic after using it the very first time. I’m very impressed with this shampoo it makes a good larger which made me feel my hair had was very clean . [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
chunky bottle
lovely small and chunky bottle smells lovely in the bottle but not much smell after you've washed it off your hair .only need a little as it lather s reall well .nice easy to press open lid colourful label with plenty of information on . [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]