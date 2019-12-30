Love Beauty & Planet Blue Coconut Volume Shampoo 400Ml

Lorem ipsom
This is amazing! I would recommend this to absolutely anyone!
Love it
Been using this for a few weeks now and I love it. Smells amazing, love coconut. Really nice texture and lathers up really well. Left my hair smelling lush and feeling really soft. Would definitely recommend this product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Love it
Love this shampoo. I’m obsessed with coconut anyway but this smells amazing. Lovely texture and lathers up really well, loads of bubbles. Left my hair feeling really soft. I’d definitely recommend this shampoo [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Smells amazing!!
Love this product. The smell is amazing and lasts in your hair. Your hair feels so clean and it really does give you that extra volume but still leaves your hair silky and soft. A little goes a very long way with this product, it’s great! Oh it’s vegan and animal cruelty free which is a fab bonus!!! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Lovely product
This shampoo comes in a decent 400ml presentation and the consistency is not too watery which is great when you need a bit of foam. The best part of this shampoo is the scent. I loved the coconut smell mixed with the hint of flowers! After trying the product for a week I can feel my hair has a bit move volume which is great. I will definitely recommend this to my friends. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Nice shampoo
Generally, I like this shampoo. Leaves my hair smelling lovely and gives it some volume without making it sticky or matted. However, as a Unilever product, the message of it being an eco friendly product feels incredibly insincere. It definitely feels like something done to cash in on the movement and not as an actual step for progress. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Amazing
I LOVE this shampoo! i always double shampoo and when i do with this product my hair honestly feels cleaner than ever before. By the scent name i was expecting it to smell like straight up coconuts but it doesnt it just smells very clean and fresh. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Fab smell
My hair has never ftas clean the coconut and mimosa fragrance is divine I could eat my hair.you only need small amount it lathers up so much IV used this a couple of times now I wasn't convinced my hair would smell amazing everytime I use it it does my hair looks so healthy and shiny IV had plenty of people ask me what shampoo I am using I can't wait try the rest of the range [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Smells lush
I have a blonde hair and as usual after bleaching - my hairs is very thin and tired. This shampoo is amazing for my hairs. After every wash, hairs have more volume, very soft, looking more healthy and smells sooo amazing. The best thing - its made off natural products and sulfate free - so I can care of my hairs absolutely plant based shampoo. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]