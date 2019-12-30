By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Love Beauty & Planet Blue Coconut Volume Shampoo 400Ml

4.5(35)Write a review
image 1 of Love Beauty & Planet Blue Coconut Volume Shampoo 400Ml
£ 7.50
£1.88/100ml
  • Welcome to the plush life. When you need to turn up the volume, turn to our Volume and Bounty Shampoo. Specially formulated for fine hair and flat hair, our volumising shampoo is infused with coconut water. This shampoo helps rejuvenate fine hair for a head-turning look full of bounce and vitality.
  • This formula is blended with coconut water, Often called “dew from the heavens” by native Hawaiians. This blend helps replenish and hydrate hair leaving it voluminous, soft and gorgeously glossy without weighing it down.
  • Our scents are infused with ethically sourced Moroccan mimosa flower absolute so you experience powerful, rich and lasting green floral notes with distinct undertones of powdery honey and a fruity raspberry cassis.
  • Love Beauty and Planet started with one simple goal - whatever we do must be good for beauty and give a little love to the planet. Here’s how…
  • Powerful & Passionate: Our special bottles are made from 100% recycled materials and are filled with fabulous formulas that deliver brilliant care for your hair and body. They’re 100% recyclable too!
  • Goodies & Goodness: Each of our collections is infused with organic and sustainable ingredients sourced from around the world and are vegan-friendly too.
  • Scents & Sensibility: Our carefully chosen fragrances are part of ethical-sourcing programs which help support the livelihoods of the local partners who harvest our wonderful ingredients.
  • Carbon Conscious & Caring: We want a carbon footprint so small, it's like we weren't even here. So we’re tracking our CO2 emissions at every step of production and taxing ourselves for going over our goals.
  • Bring volume and bounce to your hair with Love Beauty and Planet Volume and Bounty Coconut Water & Mimosa Flower Shampoo.
  • Our Volume and Bounty Shampoo is infused with Organic Coconut Oil for hair.
  • Infused with Organic Coconut Water, this volume shampoo for fine hair energises with a burst of delicate Mimosa Flowers.
  • This Shampoo lightly moisturises while giving your hair volume and strength.
  • YES Vegan, YES paraben free, YES silicone free, YES safe, YES with plant based cleansers, YES Natural Ingredients, YES bottle made from recycled plastics.
  • We are committed to doing small acts of love that make you and our planet a little more beautiful, everyday.
  • Pack size: 400ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua Sodium Laureth Sulfate Cocamidopropyl Betaine Sodium Chloride Parfum Citric Acid Sodium Benzoate PPG-9 Disodium EDTA Polyquaternium-10 Sodium Hydroxide Cocos Nucifera Oil Sodium Acetate Isopropyl Alcohol Glycerin Cocos Nucifera Water Hexyl Cinnamal Limonene Linalool

Storage

Ambient

Produce of

Italy

Preparation and Usage

  • How to Use: You know it - squeeze, lather, rinse. Go easy on the tap

Warnings

  • Avoid contact with eyes. If eye contact occurs wash out immediately with water

Net Contents

400 ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

Avoid contact with eyes. If eye contact occurs wash out immediately with water

35 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Mrs

5 stars

This is amazing! I would recommend this to absolutely anyone!

Love it

5 stars

Been using this for a few weeks now and I love it. Smells amazing, love coconut. Really nice texture and lathers up really well. Left my hair smelling lush and feeling really soft. Would definitely recommend this product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Love it

5 stars

Love this shampoo. I’m obsessed with coconut anyway but this smells amazing. Lovely texture and lathers up really well, loads of bubbles. Left my hair feeling really soft. I’d definitely recommend this shampoo [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smells amazing!!

5 stars

Love this product. The smell is amazing and lasts in your hair. Your hair feels so clean and it really does give you that extra volume but still leaves your hair silky and soft. A little goes a very long way with this product, it’s great! Oh it’s vegan and animal cruelty free which is a fab bonus!!! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely product

4 stars

This shampoo comes in a decent 400ml presentation and the consistency is not too watery which is great when you need a bit of foam. The best part of this shampoo is the scent. I loved the coconut smell mixed with the hint of flowers! After trying the product for a week I can feel my hair has a bit move volume which is great. I will definitely recommend this to my friends. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nice shampoo

3 stars

Generally, I like this shampoo. Leaves my hair smelling lovely and gives it some volume without making it sticky or matted. However, as a Unilever product, the message of it being an eco friendly product feels incredibly insincere. It definitely feels like something done to cash in on the movement and not as an actual step for progress. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Amazing

5 stars

I LOVE this shampoo! i always double shampoo and when i do with this product my hair honestly feels cleaner than ever before. By the scent name i was expecting it to smell like straight up coconuts but it doesnt it just smells very clean and fresh. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fab smell

5 stars

My hair has never ftas clean the coconut and mimosa fragrance is divine I could eat my hair.you only need small amount it lathers up so much IV used this a couple of times now I wasn't convinced my hair would smell amazing everytime I use it it does my hair looks so healthy and shiny IV had plenty of people ask me what shampoo I am using I can't wait try the rest of the range [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smells lush

5 stars

I have a blonde hair and as usual after bleaching - my hairs is very thin and tired. This shampoo is amazing for my hairs. After every wash, hairs have more volume, very soft, looking more healthy and smells sooo amazing. The best thing - its made off natural products and sulfate free - so I can care of my hairs absolutely plant based shampoo. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 35 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

