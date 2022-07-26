Haribo Maoam Pinballs 140G (R)

Yummy
Daughter likes them. Relatively small chewy balls
Sweet and tasty
Really enjoy these as they’re not too hard of your fillings! Like the different flavours but on a negative note the size of the bags has shrunk by about 10% with no change in price.
Tangy and fun sweets
My sons favourite sweets! They’re tangy and fun because he likes to count them and see all the different colours
Very tasty, will definitely order more when my chi
Very tasty, will definitely order more when my children, great grandchildren, and great grandchildren come to visit.
Refreshing sweets as a treat
These are lovely and tasty. I was surprised the green ones are apple flavoured. There are very 'moreish'
Wonderfully addictive!
Good chewy sweets. Lovely favours and not too sour. Good value for money.
Grandkids enjoyed them
Value for the money