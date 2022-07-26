We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Haribo Maoam Pinballs 140G (R)

4.4(7)Write a review
Haribo Maoam Pinballs 140G (R)

£1.00
£0.72/100g

Product Description

  • Fruit and Cola Flavour Chewy Sweets
  • All the great chewiness of Maoam... With a zingly tingly centre
  • Nothing chews like a Maoam and there's so many Maoams to chewse from full on...till it's gone
  • Have you tried?
  • Maoam Cherry
  • Maoam Orange
  • Maoam Apple
  • Maoam Raspberry
  • Maoam Strawberry
  • Maoam Cola
  • A portion is approx. 7 Pinballs
  • The Full on Chew
  • No artificial colours
  • Pack size: 140G

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Palm Fat, Humectant: Sorbitol Syrup, Acid: Citric Acid, Gelatine, Fruit and Plant Concentrates: Safflower, Radish, Carrot, Apple, Lemon, Spirulina, Blackcurrant, Flavouring, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Liquorice Extract, Anti-Caking Agent: Talc, Glazing Agent: Beeswax, Treacle, Invert Sugar Syrup

Storage

Best before end ...(see print on back of pack). Store away from heat and humidity.

Number of uses

Package contains approx. 5 portions

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours

Name and address

  • Dunhills (Pontefract) PLC.,
  • Po Box 1,
  • Pontefract,
  • WF8 1WX,
  • England.
  • Haribo Ireland Ltd,

  • www.maoam.com

Net Contents

140g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 gRI* per portion (25 g)
Energy:1 727 kJ /408 kcal5 %
Fat:5.1 g2 %
of which saturates:2.5 g3 %
Carbohydrate:90 g9 %
of which sugars:70 g19 %
Protein:0.7 g<1 %
Salt:0.05 g<1 %
RI* = Reference intake per day--
Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/2 000 kcal)--
7 Reviews

Average of 4.4 stars

Yummy

5 stars

Daughter likes them. Relatively small chewy balls

Sweet and tasty

4 stars

Really enjoy these as they’re not too hard of your fillings! Like the different flavours but on a negative note the size of the bags has shrunk by about 10% with no change in price.

Tangy and fun sweets

5 stars

My sons favourite sweets! They’re tangy and fun because he likes to count them and see all the different colours

Very tasty, will definitely order more when my chi

5 stars

Very tasty, will definitely order more when my children, great grandchildren, and great grandchildren come to visit.

Refreshing sweets as a treat

4 stars

These are lovely and tasty. I was surprised the green ones are apple flavoured. There are very 'moreish'

Wonderfully addictive!

5 stars

Good chewy sweets. Lovely favours and not too sour. Good value for money.

Grandkids enjoyed them

3 stars

Value for the money

