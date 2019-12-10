By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
4.5(3)Write a review
Whitley Neill Parma Violet Gin 70Cl
Product Description

  • Parma Violet Gin
  • A handcrafted gin of exceptional quality with a beautifully complex finish
  • The aromatic violet flower infuses a subtle floral note to the smooth English gin base for a vibrant intense taste of Italian elegance.
  • Handcrafted gin
  • Distilling for 8 generations
  • Inspired by Italy
  • Pack size: 70cl

Information

Tasting Notes

Alcohol Units

30.1

ABV

43% vol

Alcohol Type

Spirits

Storage Type

Ambient

Name and address

  • Halewood International Ltd.,
  • Liverpool,
  • L36 6AD,
  • England.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

70cl ℮

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

3 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

Help other customers like you

Artificial smell and taste

3 stars

Expecting the gin to be be violet coloured, however it is only the bottle. Artificial not floral smell prior to tasting though rather bitter leaving aftertaste. Tried it with Fevertree tonic. Perhaps will try with other flavour tonic. Any suggestions appreciated.

The best drink! Love it xx

5 stars

The best drink! Love it xx

Parma Perfection!!

5 stars

WOW - just so lovely!! Tastes just like the sweets. It's great neat as well. This is perfection. My neighbour tried some & although l didn't tell him the flavour he guessed it with ease.

