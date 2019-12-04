By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Cathedral City Lactose Free Mature Cheddar 200G

4.5(5)Write a review
Cathedral City Lactose Free Mature Cheddar 200G
£ 2.00
£1.00/100g

Offer

Product Description

  • Cheddar.
  • Cathedral City Lactose Free Mature Cheddar* - smooth and mellow, a timeless classic.
  • * Less than 0.01% lactose.
  • All cheddar is naturally low in lactose, but we test every batch of our Lactose Free Cheddar to guarantee it's lactose free. So whether you're lactose intolerant or it's simply a lifestyle choice, you can still enjoy the great taste of Cathedral City.
  • Up and down the country, sitting splendidly in a sandwich or bubbling beautifully on toast, there's nothing quite like Cathedral City. That's because our award winning Cornish creamery only uses milk from dedicated West Country farmers to create our distinctive, smooth, creamy cheddar every time. Which is why we're proud to be The Nation's Favourite.
  • All of our milk is 100% British and sourced from around 350 local dairy farmers in the South West, the heart of England's richest milk fields.
  • Join us on Facebook/CathedralCity
  • Established in 1966. By Appointment to Her Majesty The Queen Suppliers of Dairy Products Dairy Crest Limited, Surrey. Red Tractor Assured.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • From the Nation's Favourite Cheese
  • Reclosable to keep your cheddar fresh
  • Made in Great Britain using British milk
  • High in protein and a source of calcium
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 200g
  • High in protein
  • A source of calcium

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Milk, Not suitable for Milk allergy sufferers

Storage

Keep refrigerated below 5°C.To enjoy this product at its best, consume within 7 days of opening.

Name and address

  • Freepost Dairy Crest.

Return to

  • If you are not entirely satisfied with this product or have any other comments, please contact us at:
  • Cathedral City Careline 0800 783 7281
  • Freepost Dairy Crest.
  • www.cathedralcity.co.uk

Net Contents

200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(per 100g)
Energy 1725kJ / 416kcal
Fat 34.9g
(of which saturates)21.7g
Carbohydrate 0.1g
(of which sugars)0.1g
Protein 25.4g
Salt 1.8g
Calcium 739mg (92% RI)
RI = Reference Intake-

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

5 Reviews

Average of 4.4 stars

Help other customers like you

Buy British.

5 stars

I think this is superior to Arla's Lactofree Cheddar. Usually I have to wait a week or two before Lactofree starts to get that rich, pungent tang expected from cheddar. My first pack of Cathedral City had that aroma as soon as I opened it. The packaging is also much better.

Amazing

5 stars

Amazing really creamy just like there original one but without the bloating

This is good cheese.

5 stars

This cheese is excellent - if like me you are unfortunate to have a problem with lactose, this is as good as you get. Much better than the rest.

Disappointing

2 stars

This was disappointing. I was excited to see it on the shelf, and bought it straight away, but it is far inferior to the Arla lactose-free mature cheddar. It has a plastic-y texture, and the taste is nowhere near as strong or as "cheesy". It also compared unfavourably with their own normal mature cheddar. Let's hope they improve it over time!

great taste should be put with the other lactose

5 stars

great taste should be put with the other lactose free cheese or with the other cathedral city as it is very hard to find

Usually bought next

Lactofree Fresh Semi Skimmed Milk 1 Litre

£ 1.40
£1.40/litre

Vitalite Dairy Free Spread 500G

£ 1.40
£2.80/kg

Lactofree Spreadable 250G

£ 1.70
£0.68/100g

Tesco Lactose Free Greek Yogurt 400G

£ 1.40
£0.35/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here