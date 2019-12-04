Cathedral City Lactose Free Mature Cheddar 200G

Buy British.
I think this is superior to Arla's Lactofree Cheddar. Usually I have to wait a week or two before Lactofree starts to get that rich, pungent tang expected from cheddar. My first pack of Cathedral City had that aroma as soon as I opened it. The packaging is also much better.
Amazing
Amazing really creamy just like there original one but without the bloating
This is good cheese.
This cheese is excellent - if like me you are unfortunate to have a problem with lactose, this is as good as you get. Much better than the rest.
Disappointing
This was disappointing. I was excited to see it on the shelf, and bought it straight away, but it is far inferior to the Arla lactose-free mature cheddar. It has a plastic-y texture, and the taste is nowhere near as strong or as "cheesy". It also compared unfavourably with their own normal mature cheddar. Let's hope they improve it over time!
great taste should be put with the other lactose free cheese or with the other cathedral city as it is very hard to find