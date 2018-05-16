After Eight Bitesize Pouch Bag 107G

- Energy605kJ 144kcal7%
- Fat6.0g9%
- Saturates3.4g17%
- Sugars18.8g21%
- Salt<0.01g<1%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1948kJ
Product Description
- Dark chocolates with a peppermint flavoured fondant cream centre.
- Good to remember
- Enjoying chocolate as part of a varied, balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle is one of life's little pleasures.
- Square pieces of dark chocolate filled with refreshing mint fondant, each small piece makes a perfect little After Eight treat. Refreshingly minty, AFTER EIGHT Bites make the perfect treat using the same iconic minty taste as the original AFTER EIGHT mint however as a bitesize, treat version. AFTER EIGHT has been at the heart of the British nation since 1962 when it was launched in order to tap into a gap in the market for Rowntree's for After Dinner chocolate mints. Rowntree's therefore decided to develop a wafer thin mint, and AFTER EIGHT was born. Since launch AFTER EIGHT has been proudly produced in West Yorkshire, initially in Castleford before moving to Halifax in 2013. Over the years, there have been several memorable advertising campaigns including, perhaps the most iconic, 'Dinner Party' campaign in 1999 featuring Stephen Fry, Niomi Campbell and Marilyn Monroe. Today, AFTER EIGHT continues to be a firm British favourite with over 280m individual sweets enjoyed every year in the UK.
- Have you enjoyed the classic After Eight mints recently? Still the nation's favourite after dinner mints, the perfect balance of dark chocolate and refreshing mint fondant in wafer thin pieces, each in their own crisp envelope, round off a meal beautifully. They are squares seen in the best circles.
- Flavoured with 100% natural peppermint oil
- Contains no artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
- Pack size: 107g
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Glucose Syrup, Vegetable Fat (Palm/ Shea/ Sal/ Illipe/ Kokum Gurgi/ Mango Kernel), Cocoa Butter, Butterfat (from Milk), Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Natural Peppermint Oil, Citric Acid, Stabiliser (Invertase)
Allergy Information
- May contain Gluten and Milk Protein
Storage
Store cool and dryFor Best Before End See Base.
Preparation and Usage
- Know your servings
- 6 Pieces = 1 Serving
Number of uses
Contains approximately 3 servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Warnings
- Important: Young children (less than 4 years) have limited chewing ability and could choke on small sweets.
Lower age limit
4 Years
Net Contents
107g ℮
Safety information
Important: Young children (less than 4 years) have limited chewing ability and could choke on small sweets.
