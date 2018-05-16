By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Cadbury Festive Friends Chocolate Biscuits 150G

Cadbury Festive Friends Chocolate Biscuits 150G
£ 1.00
£0.67/100g
Each 16.6 g serving contains
  • Energy347 kJ 83 kcal
    4%
  • Fat3.8 g
    5%
  • Saturates1.9 g
    10%
  • Sugars4.5 g
    5%
  • Salt0.12 g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2088 kJ

Product Description

  • Biscuits Half Coated with Milk Chocolate (25 %).
  • Biscuits half covered with milk chocolate
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 150G

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (with Calcium, Iron, Niacin and Thiamin), Sugar, Palm Oil, Whey Permeate (from Milk), Glucose Syrup, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Skimmed Milk Powder, Milk Fat, Salt, Flavourings (contains Milk), Emulsifiers (E442, E476, Soya Lecithin), Raising Agent (Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate), Colours (E100, E160b)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk, Soya, Wheat

Storage

Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.Best before: see base of pack.

Number of uses

9 portions per pack

Name and address

  • Freepost MDLZ,
  • Mondelez UK,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1DH.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,

Return to

  • Freepost MDLZ,
  • Mondelez UK,
  • Consumer Response,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1DH.
  • Careline: Tel.: 0800 783 7106.
  • www.cadbury.co.uk
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,
  • Coolock.
  • Dublin 5.
  • Freephone 1800 600 858

Net Contents

150g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer 16.6 g serving (approx. 4 biscuits)*Reference Intakes
Energy 2088 kJ347 kJ8400 kJ /
-498 kcal83 kcal2000 kcal
Fat 23 g3.8 g70 g
of which Saturates 12 g1.9 g20 g
Carbohydrate 64 g11 g260 g
of which Sugars 27 g4.5 g90 g
Fibre 2.2 g0.4 g-
Protein 7.7 g1.3 g50 g
Salt 0.71 g0.12 g6 g
*% reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) ---

