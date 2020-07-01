Yeo Valley Kefir Blueberry Yogurt 350G

Yummy
Never tried Kefir yoghurt but wanted to try it for it's excellent gut health benefits. Tried Yeo Kefir Blueberry and it is sharp as expected but with the delicious tatse of blueberry's it was absoloutely yummy!! would reccomend.
Absolutely delicious and really healthy too! The taste of blueberries really soothes it
Improving my digestion in one easy step
Tastes great, my gut is improving with daily use, and I really recommend Yeo products.
You've gotta try this!
What a delicious treat this yogurt is...not to mention good for you because of the kefir. Creamy texture and tangy taste.Definitely moreish!!