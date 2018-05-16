Pro Formula Complete Charcoal Toothpaste 100 Ml

Product Description
- PRO FORMULA Complete Charcoal Toothpaste
- PRO FORMULA is an expert, targeted oral care brand. Developed with dentists, approved by the Oral Health Foundation and trusted by over two million smiles every year. FORMULATED TO HELP: - FIGHT CAVITIES - REMOVE PLAQUE - PREVENT TARTAR - STRENGTHEN ENAMEL - FRESHEN BREATH - REDUCE ORAL BACTERIA Specially formulated with activated bamboo charcoal For best results, use in conjunction with PRO FORMULA Complete Charcoal Toothbrush. The Oral Health Foundation is a charity whose independent dental experts have certified the safety and effectiveness of this product.
- Pack size: 100ML
INGREDIENTS: Aqua, Sorbitol, Hydrated Silica, Glycerin, Sodium Bicarbonate, Sodium Lauryl Sulfate, Aroma, Cellulose Gum, Zinc Citrate, Sodium Fluoride, Sodium Saccharin, CI 77266, Charcoal Powder, CI 77891, Limonene.
Produced in China
- Toothpaste For healthy teeth and gums, dentists recommend: * Brush your teeth at least twice a day for 2 minutes, including once before sleeping. * Daily interdental brushing and flossing to remove food or plaque your toothbrush cannot reach. * Mouthwash can be used between brushing, to help reduce plaque further. * Visit your dentist regularly. * Change your toothbrush every 3 months. Not suitable for children under 12 years of age Suitable for vegans
Card. Mixed Material not currently recycled Tube. Mixed Material not currently recycled Cap. Plastic check local recycling
