Yeo Kefir Natural Organic Yogurt 350G

Yeo Kefir Natural Organic Yogurt 350G
£ 1.50
£0.43/100g

Product Description

  • Fermented Natural Yogurt with Live Kefir Cultures
  • design: Big Fish®
  • No idea about kefir? This ancient way of fermenting yogurt has been around for centuries. It's creamy, tangy and packed with billions of live bacteria from our 14 different culture strains (hello diversity!).
  • Organic
  • 14 strains of live cultures
  • It's spoonable!
  • Calcium for the normal function of digestive enzymes
  • Calcium & phosphorus for bones & teeth
  • High in protein
  • Low in fat
  • Gluten free
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 350g
Information

Ingredients

Organic Milk Fermented with Live Kefir Cultures

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten
  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Please keep refrigerated. Once opened, eat within 3 days.For 'Use By' Date, See Lid.

Name and address

  • Yeo Valley,
  • Blagdon,
  • North Somerset,
  • BS40 7YE.

Return to

  • yeovalley.co.uk

Net Contents

350g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy268kJ/64kcal
Fat2.1g
of which saturates1.4g
Carbohydrate6.4g
of which sugars5.4g
Protein4.7g
Salt0.12g
Calcium181mg/22% NRV
Phosphorus132mg/18% NRV
NRV = Nutrient Reference Value-

5 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

Honestly natural probiotic made in UK.

5 stars

Best ever tasted. Trust the manufacturer. No added sugar Breakfast or snack with chia seeds = healthy. Probiotic. Their grass fed butter is also great. All yeo stuff is organic and u.k produced.

excellent new gut improving kefir/yoghurt from Yeo

5 stars

Excellent quality, as you would expect from Yeo Valley, this has an outstanding clean taste, and better than most yoghurts of any type, you could ass honey or granola, but plain and ion its own very good, no stinky breather after smell worries either! definitely buying this from now on.

Slimy consistency

1 stars

I love kefir and I love Yeo Valley yoghurt, but this is slimy and unpleasant.

lovely and healthy

5 stars

delicious i had it on its own with honey

Yoghurt as it should be!

5 stars

As natural yoghurt should be! Nice sharp tang but still very palatable. Underpinned by a much broader mix of bacterial groups than the 'standard' natural yoghurt. Worked well as a starter for my home culture too. Would like to be able to buy it in the smaller single portion size 'tho.

