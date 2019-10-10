Yeo Kefir Natural Organic Yogurt 350G

Honestly natural probiotic made in UK.
Best ever tasted. Trust the manufacturer. No added sugar Breakfast or snack with chia seeds = healthy. Probiotic. Their grass fed butter is also great. All yeo stuff is organic and u.k produced.
excellent new gut improving kefir/yoghurt from Yeo
Excellent quality, as you would expect from Yeo Valley, this has an outstanding clean taste, and better than most yoghurts of any type, you could ass honey or granola, but plain and ion its own very good, no stinky breather after smell worries either! definitely buying this from now on.
Slimy consistency
I love kefir and I love Yeo Valley yoghurt, but this is slimy and unpleasant.
lovely and healthy
delicious i had it on its own with honey
Yoghurt as it should be!
As natural yoghurt should be! Nice sharp tang but still very palatable. Underpinned by a much broader mix of bacterial groups than the 'standard' natural yoghurt. Worked well as a starter for my home culture too. Would like to be able to buy it in the smaller single portion size 'tho.