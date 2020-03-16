Activia Low Fat Yogurt Vanilla & Granola 165G

So nice
I’m a fussy eater and still found this really nice
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy per 100g
Vanilla Yogurt (88%): Yogurt (Milk), Water, Sugar (5, 5%), Natural Flavouring, Vanilla, Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Calcium Citrate), Modified Starch, Stabilisers (Pectin, Guar Gum), Colouring (Beta Caroten, Curcumin), Cereal Clusters (12%): Oat Flakes, Sugar, Cereal Crispies (Maize, Rice, Sugar, Whole Wheat Flour, Rye, Barley, Barley Malt, Low Fat Cocoa Powder, Salt), Sunflower Oil, Wheat Flour, Rye Flour, Wheat Germ, Coconut Flakes, Dextrose, Honey, Salt
Keep refrigerated between +1°C and +6ºC maxUse by (DD/MM): see top.
165g ℮
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|per serving 165g
|% RI* (165g)
|Energy (kJ/kcal)
|472 kJ
|779 kJ
|-
|112 kcal
|185 kcal
|9
|Fat (g)
|2
|3.3
|5
|of which saturates (g)
|0.9
|1.4
|7
|Carbohydrate (g)
|18.2
|30.0
|12
|of which sugars (g)
|11
|18.2
|20
|Fibre (g)
|1.8
|3.0
|Protein (g)
|5.3
|8.7
|17
|Salt (g)
|0.10
|0.16
|3
|Calcium (mg) (RI*)
|135
|222.8
|28
|*RI: Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020