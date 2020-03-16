By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Activia Low Fat Yogurt Vanilla & Granola 165G

5(1)Write a review
Activia Low Fat Yogurt Vanilla & Granola 165G
Per 165g
  • Energy779 kJ 185 kcal
Product Description

  • Low fat vanilla yogurt with cereal clusters
  • Cup and topper may not be sold separately
  • Low fat
  • Exclusive live yogurt cultures
  • The perfect blend for a delicious snack on the move!
  • Source of fibre, calcium and proteins
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 165G
  • Source of fibre
  • Source of calcium
  • Source of proteins

Information

Ingredients

Vanilla Yogurt (88%): Yogurt (Milk), Water, Sugar (5, 5%), Natural Flavouring, Vanilla, Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Calcium Citrate), Modified Starch, Stabilisers (Pectin, Guar Gum), Colouring (Beta Caroten, Curcumin), Cereal Clusters (12%): Oat Flakes, Sugar, Cereal Crispies (Maize, Rice, Sugar, Whole Wheat Flour, Rye, Barley, Barley Malt, Low Fat Cocoa Powder, Salt), Sunflower Oil, Wheat Flour, Rye Flour, Wheat Germ, Coconut Flakes, Dextrose, Honey, Salt

Allergy Information

  • May contain Nuts, Sesame, other Cereals containing Gluten, Soy and Eggs

Storage

Keep refrigerated between +1°C and +6ºC maxUse by (DD/MM): see top.

Name and address

  • Danone UK Ltd,
  • PO Box 71027,
  • London,
  • W4 9GQ.
  • Danone Ireland Ltd.,
  • Block 1,

  • Careline: UK 0808 144 9451
Net Contents

165g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper serving 165g% RI* (165g)
Energy (kJ/kcal)472 kJ779 kJ
-112 kcal185 kcal9
Fat (g)23.35
of which saturates (g)0.91.47
Carbohydrate (g)18.230.012
of which sugars (g)1118.220
Fibre (g)1.83.0
Protein (g)5.38.717
Salt (g)0.100.163
Calcium (mg) (RI*)135222.828
*RI: Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)---

So nice

5 stars

I’m a fussy eater and still found this really nice

