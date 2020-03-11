Nivea Body Essential Smooth Milk 400Ml

Amazing product 5 stars Review from nivea.co.uk 16th May 2018 Highly recommend doesn't leave a greasy film on skin. Dries quickly. Super hydrating love this product [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Irresistibly amazing! 5 stars Review from nivea.co.uk 16th May 2018 I am a serial fake tanner so my skin can often become super dry. This moisturiser has transformed my skin! It's light, not oily and doesn't clog the skin. Couldn't recommend enough! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

NIVEA Irresistibly Smooth Body Lotion 4 stars Review from nivea.co.uk 16th May 2018 I've been using the moisturizer for over a week now and i really like it! It has really helped my dry skin especially around my elbows, my legs and arms feel smoother, which has been really important especially after the long winter we've had. The only down side to the moisturiser is that it is quite heavy and slimy so I only use it at night - I wouldnt put it on if i was going out because I think it would make me feel sweaty and gross. It smells great and really works, and comes in a large bottle which is easy to use, the squirty lid means that you can get the exact amount you need! Would reccommend. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great full body moisturiser 4 stars Review from nivea.co.uk 16th May 2018 As someone with both normal and dry skin, I've found the body lotion is really good for both. For dry skin in particular, the moistured feeling lasts a long time, therefore providing the feeling on long lasting moisture, reducing your need to reapply in a short period. And the size of the bottle is perfect for using all over the body on a daily basis. The pump top is what every moisturiser needs and is so convenient and a great time saver when running low on product. 4 stars since it's not for really, really dry skin. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Bliss after burning calories 5 stars Review from nivea.co.uk 16th May 2018 This moisturizer is just the ticket after a hot bubble bath to sooth my muscles after my 5k run. Nivea is a brand you can trust and this product is just another example of a quality product. Quick drying and a nice smell it doesnt leave you feeling sticky as it absorbs into your skin fast and leaves your skin feeling smooth. I'd reccomend this to anyone seeking to pamper themselves without paying a premium price. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Very pleasant! 5 stars Review from nivea.co.uk 16th May 2018 Very nice moisturizer! I was very happy to see my dry skin becoming soft, smooth and moist! It is soaking in well and it isn’t greasy. Has a nice smell as well. I think I just found my new moisturizer love :) [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nivea moisturiser 5 stars Review from nivea.co.uk 16th May 2018 Lovely moisturiser, not greesy feels very lightweight on the skin. I like to apply it every night after a shower and gives you baby soft skin! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Impressed on this 4 stars Review from nivea.co.uk 16th May 2018 Nice and smooth body lotion. Smell gentle. Absorb to skin really quick without leaving greasy firm on skin. Leaving skin moisturised. The packaging really easy to use because of pump. Design nice and easy. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

It works!!! 5 stars Review from nivea.co.uk 16th May 2018 Having tried many different body lotions I've actually finally found one that does what it says it does!! I hate the greasy, filmy feeling that you usually get after applying, and having to wait to get dressed so that your clothes literally don't stick to your skin!! This for me has a lotion mixed with gel like feeling and really did leave my skin feeling moisturised and fresh as it also has a really nice, light, clean smelling fragrance. Highly recommend it!!! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]