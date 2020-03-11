By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Eylure Magnetic Lashes Baroque Corner

2(6)Write a review
Eylure Magnetic Lashes Baroque Corner
£ 12.00
£12.00/each

Offer

Product Description

  • Eylure Magnetic
  • Wear me, share me!
  • #EylureMagnetic
  • YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram
  • For tips visit www.eylure.com
  • #desktodancefloor
  • #clutchfriendly
  • For more application tops please leaflet enclosed
  • Magnetic False eyelashes
  • Reusable up to 15 wears*
  • *up to 15 wears - keep free of mascara, always return to compact.
  • Easy to apply
  • No glue needed
  • Applicator included
  • Click them on, flick them off!
  • Quick, easy and simple to apply and remove
  • False eyelashes with adhesive, latex free

Information

Ingredients

Adhesive Ingredients: Acrylates/ Ethylhexyl Acrylate Copolymer, Aqua (Water), Propylene Glycol, Phenoxyethanol, Ethylhexylglycerin

Storage

Store these fabulously fluffy styles in your compact so you can wear again and again!

Produce of

Made in China

Preparation and Usage

  • Before application: We recommend you use a slick of your 'False Eyelash Blender' or mascara before application. It gives the Luxe Magnetic Lashes a better base for application.
  • Important! We recommend you wiggle both the top and bottom lashes into a C shape to help the band curve to the shape of your eye and make application easier. Once desired curve is achieved, apply immediately!
  • Step 1
  • Taking the 'Upper' section of the magnetic lash, hold the lash on either edge and gently lay it on top of your natural lash. Then use your forefinger and thumb to hold the lash in place before you move on to Step 2. (It's quite easy to recognise the 'Upper' as the magnets will be behind the lash band).
  • Step 2
  • Whilst holding the top lash in place with your thumb & forefinger, pick up the 'Lower' section of the magnetic lash with the applicator. Then starting at the inner corner of the eye, click the first magnet into place, then move onto the second and third magnet until the lash is secured.
  • Removal: Starting at the outer corner of your eye. Lightly hold the magnets between thumb and forefinger, gently slide or flick the lash sections away from each other to release Move along the lash line and repeat the above process on the additional 2 magnets until all 3 magnets are all released.
  • Reuse: Put back in your lash compact for your next wear.
  • Tips For Application please see on pack

Warnings

  • Caution: Only layer one set of Magnetic lashes at a time. Keep out of reach of children.
  • Warning: In case of eye contact, wash out the eye thoroughly with plenty of clean water. If irritation or redness persists seek medical attention.

Distributor address

  • Original Additions BP Ltd.,
  • UB4 0UJ,
  • London,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Original Additions BP Ltd.,
  • UB4 0UJ,
  • London,
  • UK.

Safety information

View more safety information

6 Reviews

Average of 1.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Impossible. Look fake. Magnets look obvious.

1 stars

Bought today. They are horrendous. Magenta look fake. Difficult to apply. Just buy glue lashes. Stick to the old school Method!

Terrible

1 stars

They’re really hard to put on straight, and when you do get them on, they only have magnets on the ends, so the middle of the lashes bulge out and aren’t flush with your real lashes. You would need glue to make them look right, but then that defeats the purpose of the magnets, so idk. They need more magnets on the lashes for them to work right.

Ehh...

2 stars

I bought this about a week ago, and I had such a hard time getting them close to the base of my eyelashes. After several attempts, they broke. Maybe I was being too rough with them, but I still feel like they should have held together better... I’m extremely disappointed.

Perfect for hooded eyes

5 stars

A bit of a learning curve, but they look great! I wore them for several hours.

Fell apart on 3rd use

1 stars

I was so happy to have a set of reusable magnetic lashes... until I wore them 3 times. They fell apart on removal ! All of the outer lashes fell off and I made sure I had been very careful on removal, never, ever pulling them from the edges. I took them back to boots only to be told they couldn't do anything as I'd paid cash for them and no longer had the receipt! I disposed of the receipt after the first use, as you would do thinking they're fine and you wouldn't need to keep it! I'd be up to the eyeballs in paper if I kept every receipt forever!! So I'm really annoyed and gutted at throwing £14 away, I bought the magnetic ones as the usual ones did the same thing! I thought I'd have better luck with reusable magnetics!!! Obviously not! Annoyed and not impressed.

Great idea if only...

1 stars

Amazing idea , if only they would look good once applied. Sadly they are super straight instead of curved therefore when u apply them you just look weird unless you have some natural bushy lashes to conceal the super straight line . Maybe full lashes are better instead of 3/4 lashes . I will stick with glue on lashes . Much easier to apply .

