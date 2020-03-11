By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Eylure Magnetic Lashes Opulent Accent

2(6)Write a review
Eylure Magnetic Lashes Opulent Accent
£ 12.00
£12.00/each

Product Description

  • Magnetic False eyelashes
  • Reusable up to 15 wears*
  • *up to 15 wears - keep free of mascara, always return to compact.
  • Easy to apply
  • No glue needed
  • Applicator included
  • Click them on, flick them off!
  • Quick, easy and simple to apply and remove
  • False eyelashes with adhesive, latex free

Information

Ingredients

Adhesive Ingredients: Acrylates/ Ethylhexyl Acrylate Copolymer, Aqua (Water), Propylene Glycol, Phenoxyethanol, Ethylhexylglycerin

Storage

Store these fabulously fluffy styles in your compact so you can wear again and again!

Produce of

Made in China

Preparation and Usage

  • Before application: We recommend you use a slick of your 'False Eyelash Blender' or mascara before application. It gives the Luxe Magnetic Lashes a better base for application.
  • Important! We recommend you wiggle both the top and bottom lashes into a C shape to help the band curve to the shape of your eye and make application easier. Once desired curve is achieved, apply immediately!
  • Step 1
  • Taking the 'Upper' section of the magnetic lash, hold the lash on either edge and gently lay it on top of your natural lash. Then use your forefinger and thumb to hold the lash in place before you move on to Step 2. (It's quite easy to recognise the 'Upper' as the magnets will be behind the lash band).
  • Step 2
  • Whilst holding the top lash in place with your thumb & forefinger, pick up the 'Lower' section of the magnetic lash with the applicator. Then starting at the inner corner of the eye, click the first magnet into place, then move onto the second and third magnet until the lash is secured.
  • Removal: Starting at the outer corner of your eye. Lightly hold the magnets between thumb and forefinger, gently slide or flick the lash sections away from each other to release. Move along the lash line and repeat the above process on the additional 2 magnets until all 3 magnets are all released.
  • Reuse: Put back in your lash compact for your next wear.
  • Tips For Application please see on pack

Warnings

  • Caution: Only layer one set of Magnetic lashes at a time. Keep out of reach of children.
  • Warning: In case of eye contact, wash out the eye thoroughly with plenty of clean water. If irritation or redness persists seek medical attention.

Distributor address

  • Original Additions BP Ltd.,
  • UB4 0UJ,
  • London,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Original Additions BP Ltd.,
  • UB4 0UJ,
  • London,
  • UK.

Safety information

View more safety information

6 Reviews

Average of 2 stars

Help other customers like you

Very poor upper eyelash falls off as you try to at

1 stars

Very poor upper eyelash falls off as you try to attach bottom lash as nothing to stick to. Plus you need long thick eyelashes in order for the lashes to clamp around ( if you have these then there would be no requirement to wear lashes in first place) absolute waste of money dont buy

Strong magnet.. very important.

4 stars

Downside: could use a third magnet in the middle and price is a bit high. Upside: the magnets on this brand are stronger than the other brands so they dont slide off and they're the perfect length (widthwise) so you dont have to cut any extra lash off. . .

Nice, but not long enough & needs a middle magnet

3 stars

I managed to get these on with no problems, which I was surprised about. However the longest they do are the accent which means they are very visible for only half of the eye. Also my lower lash piece sunk down as it had nothing to attach too, which was very visible. Could have done with another magnet

Eyepoor

1 stars

So I brought these yesterday from Boots and am very disappointed they don’t fit properly and look absolutely horrendous.The packaging is probably the best part as well as the concept.I suggest you do not buy these unless you have extremely tiny eyes. I can’t even find anyone with small enough eyes to give them to so sadly they will have to be thrown away.

Lovely with issues

2 stars

The lashes them selves are lovely. But because of the magnetic position and the lack of flexibility the middle gaps. The corner lashes only have one central magnet so the ends lift. It’s such a shame because otherwise the lashes would be amazing.

This would be an amazing idea if only.....

1 stars

Soi just got these and find that they are easy to apply and the quality and style of the lash look really nice in the package. When you put these lashes on however they sag in the middle and you can see that the lash sags from the front and the side . It looks like you are wearing 2 lashes on each eye. The top one looks... alright, but the bottom one sags in the middle. I hope that eylure can maybe add a third magnet in the middle to fix this issue, otherwise, i cannot recommend this

