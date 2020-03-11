Eylure Magnetic Lashes Opulent Accent

Very poor upper eyelash falls off as you try to at
Very poor upper eyelash falls off as you try to attach bottom lash as nothing to stick to. Plus you need long thick eyelashes in order for the lashes to clamp around ( if you have these then there would be no requirement to wear lashes in first place) absolute waste of money dont buy
Strong magnet.. very important.
Downside: could use a third magnet in the middle and price is a bit high. Upside: the magnets on this brand are stronger than the other brands so they dont slide off and they're the perfect length (widthwise) so you dont have to cut any extra lash off. . .
Nice, but not long enough & needs a middle magnet
I managed to get these on with no problems, which I was surprised about. However the longest they do are the accent which means they are very visible for only half of the eye. Also my lower lash piece sunk down as it had nothing to attach too, which was very visible. Could have done with another magnet
Eyepoor
So I brought these yesterday from Boots and am very disappointed they don’t fit properly and look absolutely horrendous.The packaging is probably the best part as well as the concept.I suggest you do not buy these unless you have extremely tiny eyes. I can’t even find anyone with small enough eyes to give them to so sadly they will have to be thrown away.
Lovely with issues
The lashes them selves are lovely. But because of the magnetic position and the lack of flexibility the middle gaps. The corner lashes only have one central magnet so the ends lift. It’s such a shame because otherwise the lashes would be amazing.
This would be an amazing idea if only.....
Soi just got these and find that they are easy to apply and the quality and style of the lash look really nice in the package. When you put these lashes on however they sag in the middle and you can see that the lash sags from the front and the side . It looks like you are wearing 2 lashes on each eye. The top one looks... alright, but the bottom one sags in the middle. I hope that eylure can maybe add a third magnet in the middle to fix this issue, otherwise, i cannot recommend this