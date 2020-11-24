Tesco Finest British Cheese Cake Tower 1Kg

- Energy517kJ 125kcal6%
- Fat10.5g15%
- Saturates6.5g33%
- Sugars<0.1g<1%
- Salt0.5g8%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1725kJ / 416kcal
Product Description
- Blue Stilton® cheese, mature Cheddar cheese, St Endellion Brie full fat soft mould ripened cheese, extra mature Red Leicester cheese.
- Explore our cheesemaking heritage with these four layers: a Blue Stilton® , handcrafted in Leicestershire, forms the base, followed by mature Cheddar, rich and full flavoured with earthy notes. From Cornwall, St Endellion Brie is made with double cream for extra richness. The tower is topped with a nutty Red Leicester.
- Four of Britain's best cheeses, made to time honoured methods using high quality locally sourced milk.
- Pack size: 1KG
Information
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 3 days.
Produce of
Made using British milk.
Number of uses
Approx. 33 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Do not eat the wax layer. Do not throw wax onto an open fire..
Recycling info
Box. Recycle Lid. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
British Cheese Cake Tower 1kg e , Blue Stilton® Cheese 400g e, Mature Cheddar Cheese 300g e, St Endellion Brie 200g e, Red Leicester Cheese 100g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|1725kJ / 416kcal
|517kJ / 125kcal
|Fat
|34.9g
|10.5g
|Saturates
|21.7g
|6.5g
|Carbohydrate
|0.1g
|<0.1g
|Sugars
|0.1g
|<0.1g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|25.4g
|7.6g
|Salt
|1.8g
|0.5g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: Do not eat the wax layer. Do not throw wax onto an open fire..
- Per 30g
- Energy486kJ 117kcal6%
- Fat10.5g15%
- Saturates7.0g35%
- Sugars<0.1g<1%
- Salt0.3g5%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 486kJ / 117kcal
Information
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
- Keep refrigerated. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 3 days.
Number of uses
Approx. 33 Servings
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 30g Per 100g Energy 486kJ / 117kcal 1620kJ / 392kcal Fat 10.5g 34.9g Saturates 7.0g 23.4g Carbohydrate 0.1g 0.4g Sugars <0.1g 0.1g Fibre 0.2g 0.5g Protein 5.6g 18.8g Salt 0.3g 1.2g * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - -
- Per 30g
- Energy517kJ 125kcal6%
- Fat10.5g15%
- Saturates6.5g33%
- Sugars<0.1g<1%
- Salt0.5g8%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 517kJ / 125kcal
Information
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
- Keep refrigerated. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 3 days.
Number of uses
Approx. 33 Servings
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 30g Per 100g Energy 517kJ / 125kcal 1725kJ / 416kcal Fat 10.5g 34.9g Saturates 6.5g 21.7g Carbohydrate <0.1g 0.1g Sugars <0.1g 0.1g Fibre 0g 0g Protein 7.6g 25.4g Salt 0.5g 1.8g * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - -
- Per 30g
- Energy510kJ 123kcal6%
- Fat10.5g15%
- Saturates6.9g35%
- Sugars<0.1g<1%
- Salt0.6g10%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 510kJ / 123kcal
Information
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
- Keep refrigerated. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 3 days.
Number of uses
Approx. 33 Servings
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 30g Per 100g Energy 510kJ / 123kcal 1700kJ / 410kcal Fat 10.5g 35.0g Saturates 6.9g 23.0g Carbohydrate <0.1g 0.1g Sugars <0.1g 0.1g Fibre 0g 0g Protein 7.1g 23.7g Salt 0.6g 2.0g * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - -
- Per 30g
- Energy501kJ 121kcal6%
- Fat10.1g14%
- Saturates6.3g32%
- Sugars<0.1g<1%
- Salt0.5g8%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 501kJ / 121kcal
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Red Leicester Cheese (with Colour: Annatto norbixin) (Milk)
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
- Keep refrigerated. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 3 days.
Number of uses
Approx. 33 Servings
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 30g Per 100g Energy 501kJ / 121kcal 1670kJ / 403kcal Fat 10.1g 33.6g Saturates 6.3g 21.1g Carbohydrate <0.1g 0.1g Sugars <0.1g 0.1g Fibre 0g 0g Protein 7.5g 25.0g Salt 0.5g 1.7g * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - -
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020