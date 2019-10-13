By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Pcc Brands Baby Jelly Coconut Oil 368G

5(1)Write a review
Pcc Brands Baby Jelly Coconut Oil 368G
£ 2.75
£0.75/100g

Product Description

  • Baby Jelly with Coconut Oil
  • Enjoy the smoothness of PCC's Baby Jelly on your skin.
  • Constantly tested for purity & safety.
  • Great for all the family, helps relieves dryness and chapped skin, for hands, feet, elbows and body.
  • Improved formula
  • Pack size: 368G

Information

Ingredients

Petrolatum, Coconus Nucifera Oil, Parfum

Produce of

Made in India

Preparation and Usage

  • Use daily.
  • Directions: Apply directly to the skin and gently massage.
  • Use: For external use only, on dry skin

Warnings

  • Warning:-
  • Do not apply over deep puncture wounds, infections or lacerations
  • If redness or swelling develops, Consult a physician promptly
  • If swallowed get medical help or contact a poison control center right away
  • Avoid contact with eyes.

Distributor address

  • PCC Brands,
  • Unit 5,
  • West Mews,
  • London,
  • N17 OQT,
  • UK.

Return to

  • PCC Brands,
  • Unit 5,
  • West Mews,
  • London,
  • N17 OQT,
  • UK.
  • Tel: +44(0)20 3137 5395
  • info@pccbrands.com

Net Contents

368g

Safety information

Warning:- Do not apply over deep puncture wounds, infections or lacerations If redness or swelling develops, Consult a physician promptly If swallowed get medical help or contact a poison control center right away Avoid contact with eyes.

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Great product!

5 stars

Very good , not too heavy or greasy

