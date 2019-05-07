By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Hask Orchid & Truffle Conditioner 355Ml

Hask Orchid & Truffle Conditioner 355Ml
  • Orchid & White Truffle Moisture Rich Conditioner
  • Dry hair doesn't stand a chance with Hask Orchid & White Truffle Moisture Rich Conditioner. This formula drenches dry, overworked hair with strengthening proteins. Luxurious European orchid helps hydrate and control frizz, while the decadent white truffle oil helps quench and transform excessively thirsty, distressed hair. Say good-bye to dry!
  • Rehydrate & adds shine
  • Free of: sulfates, parabens, phthalates, gluten, drying alcohol and artificial colors
  • Not tested on animals
  • Pack size: 355ML

Aqua/Water/Eau, Cetyl Alcohol, Behentrimonium Chloride, Cetrimonium Chloride, Isopropyl Palmitate, Orchis Mascula (Orchid) Extract, Tuber Aestivum (White Truffle) Extract, Hydrolyzed Pea Protein, Butyrospermum Parkii (Shea) Butter, Cocos Nucifera (Coconut) Oil, Olea Europaea (Olive) Fruit Oil, Glycerin, Panthenol, Dimethicone, Dimethiconol, Phenoxyethanol, Cyclopentasiloxane, Isopropyl Alcohol, Stearyl Alcohol, Citric Acid, Sodium Chloride, Potassium Sorbate, Parfum/Fragrance, Benzyl Benzoate

  • Free From: Gluten

Made in USA

  • Directions: Apply to wet hair. Leave on for 1-2 minutes. Rinse thoroughly. Ideal for daily use. For best results, use the Hask Orchid & White Truffle collection.

  • Free From Artificial Colours

  • CAUTION: AVOID CONTACT WITH EYES. IF PRODUCT GETS INTO THE EYES, RINSE WELL WITH WATER IMMEDIATELY.

  • Inspired Beauty Brands Inc,
  • www.haskbeauty.com
  • customerservice@haskbeauty.com

355ml ℮

CAUTION: AVOID CONTACT WITH EYES. IF PRODUCT GETS INTO THE EYES, RINSE WELL WITH WATER IMMEDIATELY.

My best buy conditioner

I absolutely love this conditioner it is thick and creamy and really leaves my hair looking and feeling soft. It reduces my frizz and smells good it's worth every penny.

