Hask Orchid & Truffle Shampoo 355Ml

- Orchid & White Truffle Moisture Rich Shampoo
- Day in and day out, your hair craves one major thing - moisture! Soak it up with Hask Orchid & White Truffle Moisture Rich Shampoo. Packed with replenishing nutrients and concentrated amino acids to drench hair in supreme moisture. Luxurious European orchid helps hydrate and control frizz, while the richness of rare white truffle oil helps rebalance and restore overworked, brittle hair. Say hello to hydration heaven!
- Rehydrates & adds shines
- Free of: sulfates, parabens, phthalates, gluten, drying alcohol and artificial colors
- Not tested on animals
- Pack size: 355ML
Aqua/Water/Eau, Sodium C14-16 Olefin Sulfonate, Cocamide MEA, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Glycerin, Glycol Distearate, Parfum/Fragrance, Orchids Mascula (Orchid) Extract, Tuber Aestivum (White Truffle) Extract, Hydrolyzed Pea Protein, Panthenol, Phenoxyethanol, Polyquaternium-10, Polyquaternium-7, PEG-150 Distearate, Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, Sodium Chloride, Methylisothiazolinone, Methylchloroisothiazolinone, Citric Acid, Sodium Hydroxide, Magnesium Nitrate, Sodium Acetate, Isopropyl Alcohol, Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate, Benzoic Acid, Magnesium Chloride, Dehydroacetic Acid, Linalool, Benzyl Benzoate
- Free From: Gluten
Made in USA
- Directions: Apply to wet hair. Massage into a lather, rinse thoroughly and repeat if desired. Ideal for daily use. For best results, use the Hask Orchid & White Truffle collection.
- Free From Artificial Colours
- CAUTION: AVOID CONTACT WITH EYES. IF PRODUCT GETS INTO THE EYES, RINSE WELL WITH WATER IMMEDIATELY.
Dispenser. Recyclable
- Inspired Beauty Brands Inc,
- New York,
- NY 10001.
- Inspired Beauty Brands Inc,
- New York,
- NY 10001.
- www.haskbeauty.com
- customerservice@haskbeauty.com
355ml ℮
