Hask Keratin Protein Deep Conditioner 50Ml

- This deep conditioner is an ultra restorative, moisturizing hair conditioner that leaves all hair types smooth, shiny and frizz-free. The special ingredient blend repairs damage, reduces breakage and helps reduce static and drying time. Perfect for over-processed and color-treated hair.
- Softens & prevents breakage in weak, damaged hair
- Free of: sulfates, parabens, phthalates, gluten and drying alcohol
- Not tested on animals
- Pack size: 50ML
Information
Ingredients
Aqua/Water/Eau, Cetearyl Alcohol, Quaternium-18, Cetrimonium Chloride, Lanolin, Cetyl Alcohol, Keratin Amino Acids, Cocoyl Hydrolyzed Keratin, Cocoyl Hydrolyzed Collagen, Hydrolyzed Collagen, Sesamum Indicum (Sesame) Seed Oil, Cocos Nucifera (Coconut) Oil, Hydroxypropyltrimonium Hydrolyzed Rice Protein/Siloxysilicate, Oryza Sativa (Rice) Extract, Simmondsia Chinensis (Jojoba) Seed Oil, Leuconostoc/Radish Root Ferment Filtrate, Populus Tremuloides Bark Extract, Citric Acid, Glycerin, Panthenyl Hydroxypropyl Steardimonium Chloride, Isopropyl Palmitate, Isostearic Acid, Lanolin Alcohol, Lecithin, Oleoyl Sarcosine, Sorbitan Oleate, Butyl Stearate, Tetrasodium Glutamate Diacetate, DMDM Hydantoin, Caprylyl Glycol, Hexylene Glycol, Ethylhexylglycerin, Phenoxyethanol, Butylene Glycol, Triethanolamine, Parfum/Fragrance, Hexyl Cinnamal
Allergy Information
- Free From: Gluten, Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites
Produce of
Made in USA
Preparation and Usage
- Directions: Apply a generous amount of deep conditioner to clean, wet hair. Massage into hair, focusing on damaged areas. Leave on for 10 minutes. Rinse well. Style as usual. Ideal for use 1-2 times per week, or as needed. For best results, use the Hask Keratin Protein collection.
Warnings
- CAUTION: AVOID CONTACT WITH EYES. IF PRODUCT GETS INTO THE EYES, RINSE WELL WITH WATER IMMEDIATELY.
Name and address
- Inspired Beauty Brands Inc,
- New York,
- NY 10001.
Return to
- www.haskbeauty.com
- customerservice@haskbeauty.com
Net Contents
50ml ℮
Safety information
CAUTION: AVOID CONTACT WITH EYES. IF PRODUCT GETS INTO THE EYES, RINSE WELL WITH WATER IMMEDIATELY.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020