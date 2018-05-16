Hask Keratin Protein Shampoo 355Ml

- Give damaged, over-processed hair a miracle makeover with Hask Keratin Protein Smoothing Shampoo. Infused with hydrolyzed keratin to reduce frizz, this shampoo gently cleanses, leaving even the most unruly hair soft and revitalized with incredible shine. Ideal for frizzy, dry or color-treated hair.
- Softens & renews
- Free: of sulfates, parabens, phthalates, gluten, drying alcohol and artificial colors
- Not tested on animals
- Pack size: 355ML
Information
Ingredients
Aqua/Water/Eau, Sodium C14-16 Olefin Sulfonate, Cocamide MEA, Sodium Chloride, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Glycerin, Glycol Distearate, Parfum/Fragrance, Keratin Amino Acids, Keratin, Hydrolyzed Keratin, Hydrolyzed Collagen, Cocoyl Hydrolyzed Keratin, Cocos Nucifera (Coconut) Oil, Sesamum Indicum (Sesame) Seed Oil, Simmondsia Chinensis (Jojoba) Seed Oil, Hydrolyzed Corn Protein, Hydrolyzed Soy Protein, Panthenol, Polyquaternium-10, Dicaprylyl Ether, Decyl Glucoside, Glyceryl Oleate, Phenoxyethanol, Methylchloroisothiazolinone, Methylisothiazolinone, Citric Acid, Polyquaternium-55, Polyquaternium-7, Magnesium Chloride, Benzoic Acid, Magnesium Nitrate, Sodium Benzoate, Sodium Acetate, Caprylyl Glycol, Isopropyl Alcohol, Leuconostoc/Radish Root Ferment Filtrate, Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Hydroxide, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Hexyl Cinnamal, Linalool
Allergy Information
- Free From: Gluten, Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites
Produce of
Made in USA
Preparation and Usage
- Directions: Apply to wet hair. Massage into a lather, rinse thoroughly and repeat if desired. Ideal for daily use. For best results, use the Hask Keratin Protein collection.
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
Warnings
- CAUTION: AVOID CONTACT WITH EYES. IF PRODUCT GETS INTO THE EYES, RINSE WELL WITH WATER IMMEDIATELY.
Recycling info
Dispenser. Recyclable
Name and address
- Inspired Beauty Brands Inc,
- New York,
- NY 10001.
Return to
- www.haskbeauty.com
- customerservice@haskbeauty.com
Net Contents
355ml ℮
Safety information
Using Product Information
