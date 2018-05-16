Hask Monoi Coconut Repairing Shine Oil 100Ml

- Moisturizes & revitalizes
- Free of sulfates & parabens
- Nourishing shine hair oil
- Pack size: 100ML
Information
Ingredients
Cyclopentasiloxane, Dimethiconol, Gardenia Taitensis (Monoi) Flower Extract, Cocos Nucifera (Coconut) Oil, Linum Usitatissimum (Linseed) Seed Oil, Vaccinium Myrtillus (Bilberry) Fruit Extract, Glycine Soja (Soybean) Oil, Glycerin, Tocopherol, Benzophenone-3, Aqua/Water/Eau, Phenoxyethanol, Parfum/Fragrance, Benzyl Benzoate, CI 26100 (Red 17), CI 47000 (Yellow 11), CI 61565 (Green 6)
Produce of
Made in USA
Preparation and Usage
- Directions: Can be used on both wet and dry hair to create a silky, smooth finish. Apply a coin-sized amount evenly throughout hair, avoiding the root area. Style as desired.
Warnings
- CAUTION: AVOID CONTACT WITH EYES. FOR EXTERNAL USE ONLY. KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN.
- CONTAINS BENZOPHENONE-3
Name and address
- Inspired Beauty Brands Inc,
- New York,
- NY10001.
Return to
- www.haskbeauty.com
- customerservice@haskbeauty.com
Net Contents
100ml ℮
Safety information
