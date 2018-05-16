By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Hask Monoi Coconut Oil Conditioner 50Ml

No ratings yetWrite a review
Hask Monoi Coconut Oil Conditioner 50Ml
£ 3.00
£6.00/100ml
  • This deep conditioner is an ultra restorative moisturizing treatment that will revitalize all hair types. Monoi coconut oil, native to Tahiti, is known for its re-hydrating and softening qualities and for leaving all hair types nourished, moisturized and revived.
  • Moisturizes & revitalizes all hair types
  • Free of: sulfates, parabens, phthalates, gluten and drying alcohol
  • Not tested on animals
  • Pack size: 50ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua/Water/Eau, Cetearyl Alcohol, Cetrimonium Chloride, Quaternium-18, Gardenia Taitensis (Monoi) Flower Extract, Cocos Nucifera (Coconut) Oil, Linum Usitatissimum (Linseed) Seed Oil, Vaccinium Myrtillus (Bilberry) Fruit Extract, Glycerin, Hydrolyzed Collagen, Hydrolyzed Keratin, Panthenyl Hydroxypropyl Steardimonium Chloride, Isopropyl Palmitate, Sodium Lauroyl Oat Amino Acids, Silk Amino Acids, Sodium PCA, Tetrasodium EDTA, DMDM Hydantoin, Citric Acid, Butylene Glycol, Phenoxyethanol, Benzyl Alcohol, Ethylhexylglycerin, Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate, Isopropyl Alcohol, Sodium Hydroxide, Parfum/Fragrance

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten

Produce of

Made in USA

Preparation and Usage

  • Directions: Apply a generous amount of deep conditioner to clean, wet hair. Massage into hair focusing on damaged areas. Leave on for 10 minutes. Rinse well. Style as usual. Ideal for use 1-2 times per week, or as needed. For best results, use the Hask Monoi Coconut Oil collection.

Warnings

  • CAUTION: AVOID CONTACT WITH EYES. IF PRODUCT GETS INTO THE EYES, RINSE WELL WATER IMMEDIATELY.

Name and address

  • Inspired Beauty Brands Inc,
  • New York,
  • NY 10001.

Return to

  • www.haskbeauty.com
  • customerservice@haskbeauty.com

Net Contents

50ml ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

CAUTION: AVOID CONTACT WITH EYES. IF PRODUCT GETS INTO THE EYES, RINSE WELL WATER IMMEDIATELY.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco Bananas Loose

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.14
£0.78/kg

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.57
£0.57/each

Aldi Price Match

Redmere Farms Carrots 1Kg

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.49
£0.49/kg

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Closed Cup Mushrooms 300G

£ 0.95
£3.17/kg
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here