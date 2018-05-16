Hask Monoi Coconut Oil Conditioner 50Ml

- This deep conditioner is an ultra restorative moisturizing treatment that will revitalize all hair types. Monoi coconut oil, native to Tahiti, is known for its re-hydrating and softening qualities and for leaving all hair types nourished, moisturized and revived.
- Moisturizes & revitalizes all hair types
- Free of: sulfates, parabens, phthalates, gluten and drying alcohol
- Not tested on animals
- Pack size: 50ML
Aqua/Water/Eau, Cetearyl Alcohol, Cetrimonium Chloride, Quaternium-18, Gardenia Taitensis (Monoi) Flower Extract, Cocos Nucifera (Coconut) Oil, Linum Usitatissimum (Linseed) Seed Oil, Vaccinium Myrtillus (Bilberry) Fruit Extract, Glycerin, Hydrolyzed Collagen, Hydrolyzed Keratin, Panthenyl Hydroxypropyl Steardimonium Chloride, Isopropyl Palmitate, Sodium Lauroyl Oat Amino Acids, Silk Amino Acids, Sodium PCA, Tetrasodium EDTA, DMDM Hydantoin, Citric Acid, Butylene Glycol, Phenoxyethanol, Benzyl Alcohol, Ethylhexylglycerin, Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate, Isopropyl Alcohol, Sodium Hydroxide, Parfum/Fragrance
- Free From: Gluten
Made in USA
- Directions: Apply a generous amount of deep conditioner to clean, wet hair. Massage into hair focusing on damaged areas. Leave on for 10 minutes. Rinse well. Style as usual. Ideal for use 1-2 times per week, or as needed. For best results, use the Hask Monoi Coconut Oil collection.
- CAUTION: AVOID CONTACT WITH EYES. IF PRODUCT GETS INTO THE EYES, RINSE WELL WATER IMMEDIATELY.
- Inspired Beauty Brands Inc,
- New York,
- NY 10001.
- www.haskbeauty.com
- customerservice@haskbeauty.com
50ml ℮
