Hask Monoi Coconut Oil Shampoo 355Ml

- Hit the snooze button and give your hair a tropical vacation with Hask Monoi Coconut Oil Nourishing Shampoo. Infused with softening monoi oil, a blend of Tahitian gardenias and coconut oil, to hydrate and strengthen, this shampoo gently cleanses leaving even the most lifeless locks refreshed and revived. Ideal for all hair types.
- Moisturizes & revitalizes
- Free of: sulfates, parabens, phthalates, gluten, drying alcohol and artificial colors
- Not tested on animals
- Pack size: 355ML
Aqua/Water/Eau, Sodium C14-16 Olefin Sulfonate, Cocamide MEA, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Glycerin, Sodium Chloride, Glycol Distearate, Gardenia Taitensis (Monoi) Flower Extract, Cocos Nucifera (Coconut) Oil, Argania Spinosa (Argan) Kernel Oil, Linum Usitatissimum (Linseed) Seed Oil, Vaccinium Myrtillus (Bilberry) Fruit Extract, Panthenol, Hydrolyzed Soy Protein, Hydrolyzed Corn Protein, Polyquaternium-7, Polyquaternium-10, Decyl Glucoside, Glyceryl Oleate, Phenoxyethanol, Methylchloroisothiazolinone, Methylisothiazolinone, Dicaprylyl Ether, Citric Acid, Leuconostoc/Radish Root Ferment Filtrate, Magnesium Chloride, Magnesium Nitrate, Benzoic Acid, Sodium Acetate, Sodium Benzoate, Isopropyl Alcohol, Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Hydroxide, Parfum/Fragrance
- Free From: Gluten, Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites
Made in USA
- Directions: Apply to wet hair. Massage into a lather, rinse thoroughly and repeat if desired. Ideal for daily use. For best results, use the Hask Monoi Coconut Oil collection.
- Free From Artificial Colours
- CAUTION: AVOID CONTACT WITH EYES. IF PRODUCT GETS INTO THE EYES, RINSE WELL WITH WATER IMMEDIATELY.
Dispenser. Recyclable
- Inspired Beauty Brands Inc,
- New York,
- NY 10001.
- www.haskbeauty.com
- customerservice@haskbeauty.com
355ml ℮
