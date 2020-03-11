Hask Argan Oil 5 In 1 Leave In Conditioner 175Ml

- 5 Benefits in 1!
- 1. Conditions & detangles
- 2. Adds shine
- 3. Repairs & controls frizz
- 4. Provides thermal protection
- 5. Moisturizes to prevents breakage
- 1 miracle product, 5 amazing benefits! Formulated with argan oil from morocco, this specialty blend of ingredients is designed to pack your stands with moisturizing and conditioning agents that help restore dry, damaged hair.
- Conditions & detangles
- Free of: sulfates, parabens, phthalates, gluten, drying alcohol and artificial colors
- Not tested on animals
- Pack size: 175ML
Information
Ingredients
Aqua/Water/Eau, Polysorbate 20, Glycerin, Dicetyldimonium Chloride, Aragania Spinosa (Argan) Kernal Oil, Aloe Barbadensis (Aloe) Leaf Extract, Styrene VP/Copolymer, Panthenyl Hydroxypropyl Steardimonium Chloride, DMDM Hydantoin, Sodium PCA, Sodium Dodoxynol-40 Sulfate, Trisodium HEDTA, Citric Acid, Sorbic Acid, Ehtylhexylglycerin, Phenoxyethanol, Isopropyl Alcohol, Parfum/Fragrance, Geraniol, Limonene, Linalool
Allergy Information
- Free From: Gluten, Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites
Preparation and Usage
- Directions: Shake well. Spray generously on wet or dry and comb through. Do not rinse.
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
Warnings
- Caution: Do not spray into eyes. If product gets into the eyes, rinse well with water immediately. Keep out of reach of children.
Recycling info
Pump. Recyclable
Name and address
- Inspired Beauty Brands Inc,
- New York,
- NY10001.
Return to
- www.haskbeauty.com
- customerservice@haskbeauty.com
Net Contents
175mg ℮
Safety information
Caution: Do not spray into eyes. If product gets into the eyes, rinse well with water immediately. Keep out of reach of children.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020