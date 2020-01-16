By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Hask Argan Oil Shine Oil 18Ml

5(1)Write a review
Hask Argan Oil Shine Oil 18Ml
£ 3.00
£1.67/10ml
  • Strengthens & restores
  • Pack size: 18ML

Information

Ingredients

Cyclopentasiloxane, Dimethiconol, Argania Spinosa (Argan) Kernel Oil, Keratin Amino Acids, Glycerine Soja (Soybean) Oil, Vitis Vinifera (Grape) Seed Oil, Citrus Aurantium Dulcis (Orange) Oil, Tocopherol, Aqua/Water/Eau, PEG-4 Laurate, PEG-4 Dilaurate, Benzophenone-3, Iodopropynyl Butylcarbamate, PEG-4, Butylene Glycol, Phenoxyethanol, Ethylhexylglycerin, Citral, Limonene, Linalool, CI 47000 (Yellow 11), CI 26100 (Red 17), Contains Benzophenone-3

Produce of

Made in USA

Preparation and Usage

  • Directions: Can be used on both wet and dry hair to create a silky, smooth finish. Apply a coin-sized amount evenly throughout hair, avoiding the root area. Style as desired. For best results, use the Hask Argan Oil collection.

Warnings

  • CAUTION: AVOID CONTACT WITH EYES. FOR EXTERNAL USE ONLY. KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN.

Name and address

  • Inspired Beauty Brands Inc,
  • New York,
  • NY 10001.

Return to

  • www.haskbeauty.com
  • customerservice@haskbeauty.com

Net Contents

18ml ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

CAUTION: AVOID CONTACT WITH EYES. FOR EXTERNAL USE ONLY. KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN.

Use all the time for healthy looking hair

5 stars

Use every time I wash my hair, only a very small amount needed - a small bottle but lasts for ages, leaves hair shiny and smooth and has a lovely smell.

