Hask Argan Oil Conditioner 50Ml

- This deep conditioner is a super strengthening, hydrating treatment that will restore and smooth dry, damaged, chemically treated or over-processed hair. Argan Oil, unique to Morocco, is known for its high absorbing, penetrating and split-end-repairing qualities and for leaving even the most damaged hair soft and nourished with added moisture.
- Strengthens, restores & smooths dry, damaged hair
- Free of: sulfates, parabens, phthalates, gluten and drying alcohol
- Not tested on animals
- Pack size: 50ML
Information
Ingredients
Aqua/Water/Eau, Cetearyl Alcohol, Cetrimonium Chloride, Quaternium-18, Parfum/Fragrance, Lanolin, Argania Spinosa (Argan) Kernel Oil, Hydroxypropyltrimonium Hydrolyzed Rice Protein/Siloxysilicate, Oryza Sativa (Rice) Extract, Hydrolyzed Collagen, Hydrolyzed Keratin, Silk Amino Acids, Hydrolyzed Soy Protein, Sodium Lauroyl Oat Amino Acids, Juglans Nigra (Black Walnut) Leaf Extract, Leuconostoc/Radish Root Ferment Filtrate, Populus Tremuloides Bark Extract, Citric Acid, Glycerin, Panthenol, Isopropyl Palmitate, Sodium PCA, Tetrasodium EDTA, DMDM Hydantoin, Butylene Glycol, Ethylhexylglycerin, Sodium Benzoate, Phenoxyethanol, Benzyl Alcohol, Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Hydroxide, Benzyl Benzoate, Limonene, Caramel, CI 19140 (Yellow 5)
Allergy Information
- Free From: Gluten
Produce of
Made in USA
Preparation and Usage
- Directions: Apply a generous amount of deep conditioner to clean, wet hair. Massage into hair, focusing on damaged areas. Leave on for 10 minutes. Rinse well. Style as usual. Ideal for use 1-2 times per week, or as needed. For best results, use the Hask Argan Oil collection.
Warnings
- CAUTION: AVOID CONTACT WITH EYES. IF PRODUCT GETS INTO THE EYES, RINSE WELL WITH WATER IMMEDIATELY.
Name and address
- Inspired Beauty Brands Inc,
- New York,
- NY10001.
Return to
- www.haskbeauty.com
- customerservice@haskbeauty.com
Net Contents
50ml ℮
Safety information
CAUTION: AVOID CONTACT WITH EYES. IF PRODUCT GETS INTO THE EYES, RINSE WELL WITH WATER IMMEDIATELY.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020