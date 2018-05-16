Hask Argan Oil Conditioner 335Ml

- Revive and restore the look of your hair with Hask Argan Oil from Morocco Repairing Conditioner. Infused with moisturizing argan oil, this conditioner penetrates the hair shaft, gently softening and detangling while protecting against damage and breakage, leaving even the most rebellious hair frizz-free, silky-soft and super glossy. Ideal for dry, damaged or color-treated hair.
- Strengthens & restores
- Free of: sulfates, parabens, phthalates, gluten, drying alcohol and artificial color
- Not tested on animals
- Pack size: 355ML
Information
Ingredients
Aqua/Water/Eau, Cetyl Alcohol, Behentrimonium Chloride, Cetrimonium Chloride, Glycerin, Isopropyl Palmitate, Argania Spinosa (Argan) Kernel Oil, Butyrospermum Parkii (Shea) Butter, Olea Europaea (Olive) Fruit Oil, Cocos Nucifera (Coconut) Oil, Glycine Soja (Soybean) Protein, Hydrolyzed Keratin, Hydrolyzed Corn Protein, Hydrolyzed Soy Protein, Panthenol, Stearyl Alcohol, Dimethiconol, Dimethicone, Phenoxyethanol, Citric Acid, Cyclopentasiloxane, Potassium Sorbate, Isopropyl Alcohol, Parfum/Fragrance, Sodium Benzoate, Leuconostoc/Radish Root Ferment Filtrate, Benzyl Benzoate, Limonene
Allergy Information
- Free From: Gluten
Produce of
Made in USA
Preparation and Usage
- Directions: Apply to wet hair. Leave on for 1-2 minutes. Rinse thoroughly. Ideal for daily use. For best results, use the Hask Argan Oil collection.
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
Warnings
- CAUTION: AVOID CONTACT WITH EYES. IF PRODUCT GETS INTO THE EYES, RINSE WELL WITH WATER IMMEDIATELY.
Recycling info
Dispenser. Recyclable
Name and address
- Inspired Beauty Brands Inc,
- New York,
- NY 10001.
Return to
- www.haskbeauty.com
- customerservice@haskbeauty.com
Net Contents
355ml ℮
Safety information
