By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Leo Bancroft Body & Bounce Dry Shampoo 300Ml

1(5)Write a review
Leo Bancroft Body & Bounce Dry Shampoo 300Ml
£ 3.00
£1.00/100ml

Product Description

  • Body & Bounce Dry Shampoo
  • Leo The Award Winning International hairdresser believes in the discover of the best you
  • What it Does
  • A near transparent volumising formula to give radiantly refreshed hair that's full of body & bounce.
  • A just washed look - Shh, we won't tell!
  • No tell tale white residue
  • Leaves hair healthy & rehydrated
  • Gives hair a soft & natural appearance
  • With Moringa Oil to help protect against urban pollutants
  • Using this simple but unique philosophy he has created a range of his favourite salon styling products for you to create the very best version of yourself.
  • 2 refresh
  • Use on dry hair for a daily boost
  • Weightless & sheer for an instant boost
  • With moringa oil
  • Pack size: 300ML

Information

Ingredients

Butane, Isobutane, Propane, Alcohol Denat, Aluminum Starch Octenylsuccinate, Zea Mays Starch, Aqua, Parfum, Glycerin, Distearyldimonium Chloride, Hydrolyzed Corn Protein, Hydrolyzed Soy Protein, Hydrolyzed Wheat Protein, Moringa Pterygosperma Seed Extract, Phenoxyethanol, Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate, Linalool, Hexyl Cinnamal, Benzyl Salicylate, Limonene, Coumarin, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone

Produce of

Made in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • How to Use
  • Shake well and spray onto dry hair from arms length (30cms) concentrating on roots. Massage lightly with finger tips before gently brushing out any excess.
  • Extra Tip
  • Leave on hair for a moment before brushing out.

Warnings

  • WARNING: Pressurised container: May burst if heated. Protect form sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C. Do not pierce or burn even after use. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source. Keep out of reach of children. Avoid spraying in eyes. Use only as directed. If irritation occurs, discontinue use. Do not apply to broken or irritated skin. Intentional misuse by deliberately concentrating and inhaling contents can be harmful or fatal.
  • SOLVENT ABUSE CAN KILL INSTANTLY
  • DANGER EXTREMELY FLAMMABLE AEROSOL

Name and address

  • AFB Licensing Ltd,
  • Herts,
  • AL4 0JJ,
  • UK.

Return to

  • AFB Licensing Ltd,
  • Herts,
  • AL4 0JJ,
  • UK.
  • www.leobancroft.com

Net Contents

300ml ℮

Safety information

  1. Flammable
View more safety information

DANGER WARNING: Pressurised container: May burst if heated. Protect form sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C. Do not pierce or burn even after use. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source. Keep out of reach of children. Avoid spraying in eyes. Use only as directed. If irritation occurs, discontinue use. Do not apply to broken or irritated skin. Intentional misuse by deliberately concentrating and inhaling contents can be harmful or fatal. SOLVENT ABUSE CAN KILL INSTANTLY DANGER EXTREMELY FLAMMABLE AEROSOL

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

5 Reviews

Average of 1.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Don’t be tempted by an offer

1 stars

Really a waste of money. After using the big brand all those years you do want to give a new product a chance but this is not doing the job. One positive would be that it smells nice

Would not recommend to buy

1 stars

It doesn’t make much difference to the hair. The smell it’s not fresh either. Would not recommend at all.

Disappointing result .......

2 stars

Thought I’d give this a go having previously used Batiste and Pro-Voke dry shampoo. Didn’t read the reviews .... until just now and I have to agree with them. It has something called ‘Moringa Oil’ in it and my hair now has a greasy/shiny look after using it. It certainly doesn’t look or feel like ‘just washed hair’ as the can claims. I think I’ll follow another reviewer’s advice and return to Tesco for a refund.

Don't waste your money!

1 stars

I have a very greasy scalp to go with blonde, fine hair. I was hoping this would live up to it's description. Might as well have sprayed it with water for all the difference it made! Stick to Batiste - it's still the best.

Does not live up to claims

1 stars

As a regular dry shampoo user, I like to give new products a try every now and then. Unfortunately this product does absolutely nothing for my hair. It still looks lank and greasy after use, despite being less than 1 day after washing. I don't like the fact the product is translucent as you can't tell if it's going on. It also gave my hair no body at all, despite claims. I wish I could take it back but have lost my receipt. The only positive I can give is it smells nice. My advice - stick to Batiste.

Usually bought next

Girlz Only Dawn Till Dusk Dry Shampoo 200Ml

£ 1.50
£0.75/100ml

Offer

Simple Kind To Skin Cleansing Face Wipes 25 Pack

£ 3.00
£0.12/each

Soft & Pure Soft Cotton Wool Cosmetic Pads 100S

£ 0.80
£0.01/each

Schwarzkopf Got2b Fresh It Up Texture Dry Shampoo 200Ml

£ 3.00
£1.50/100ml
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here