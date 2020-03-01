Leo Bancroft Body & Bounce Dry Shampoo 300Ml

Don’t be tempted by an offer
Really a waste of money. After using the big brand all those years you do want to give a new product a chance but this is not doing the job. One positive would be that it smells nice
Would not recommend to buy
It doesn’t make much difference to the hair. The smell it’s not fresh either. Would not recommend at all.
Disappointing result .......
Thought I’d give this a go having previously used Batiste and Pro-Voke dry shampoo. Didn’t read the reviews .... until just now and I have to agree with them. It has something called ‘Moringa Oil’ in it and my hair now has a greasy/shiny look after using it. It certainly doesn’t look or feel like ‘just washed hair’ as the can claims. I think I’ll follow another reviewer’s advice and return to Tesco for a refund.
Don't waste your money!
I have a very greasy scalp to go with blonde, fine hair. I was hoping this would live up to it's description. Might as well have sprayed it with water for all the difference it made! Stick to Batiste - it's still the best.
Does not live up to claims
As a regular dry shampoo user, I like to give new products a try every now and then. Unfortunately this product does absolutely nothing for my hair. It still looks lank and greasy after use, despite being less than 1 day after washing. I don't like the fact the product is translucent as you can't tell if it's going on. It also gave my hair no body at all, despite claims. I wish I could take it back but have lost my receipt. The only positive I can give is it smells nice. My advice - stick to Batiste.