Leo Bancroft Thick & Full Mousse 200Ml

4(4)Write a review
Leo Bancroft Thick & Full Mousse 200Ml
£ 3.00
£1.50/100ml

Product Description

  • Thick & Fuller Mousse
  • Leo The Award Winning International Hairdresser believes in the discovery of the best you
  • What it Does
  • A non sticky foundation mousse with body boosting properties to deliver flexible volume. Fuller, thicker hair in an instant!
  • Banishes frizz & flyaways
  • With Moringa Oil to help protect against urban pollutants
  • Leaves hair healthy & hydrated
  • Touchable finish with no crunchiness
  • Using this simple but unique philosophy he has created a range of his favourite salon styling products for you to create the very best version of yourself.
  • 1 prep
  • Use on wet hair before blow dry
  • 24hr hold
  • Creates thicker fuller hair with added lift
  • With moringa oil
  • Pack size: 200ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Butane, Isobutane, VP/VA Copolymer, Propane, Phenoxyethanol, Polyquaternium-16, Polysorbate 20, Parfum, Ethylhexylglycerin, Glycerin, Hydrolyzed Corn Protein, Hydrolyzed Soy Protein, Hydrolyzed Wheat Protein, Panthenol, Cocamidopropylamine Oxide, Moringa Pterygosperma Seed Extract, Bis-Ethylhexyloxyphenol Methoxyphenyl Triazine, Polymethyl Methacrylate, Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate, Aminomethyl Propanol, Sodium Laureth-40 Sulfate, Linalool, Hexyl Cinnamal, Benzyl Salicylate, Limonene, Coumarin, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone

Produce of

Made in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • How to Use
  • Shake well. Hold downwards and dispense into palm.
  • Apply especially to roots and mid lengths then blow-dry.
  • Extra Tip
  • Lift each section of hair when blow-drying to create volume.

Warnings

  • WARNING: Pressurised container: May burst if heated. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C. Do not pierce or burn even after use. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source. Keep out of reach of children.
  • Avoid contact with eyes. Use only as directed. If irritation occurs, discontinue use. Do not apply to broken or irritated skin. Intentional misuse by deliberately concentrating and inhaling contents can be harmful or fatal.
  • SOLVENT ABUSE CAN KILL INSTANTLY
  • DANGER EXTREMELY FLAMMABLE AEROSOL

Name and address

  • AFB Licensing Ltd,
  • Herts,
  • AL4 0JJ,
  • UK.

Return to

  • AFB Licensing Ltd,
  • Herts,
  • AL4 0JJ,
  • UK.
  • www.leobancroft.com

Net Contents

200ml ℮

Safety information

  1. Flammable
View more safety information

DANGER WARNING: Pressurised container: May burst if heated. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C. Do not pierce or burn even after use. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source. Keep out of reach of children. Avoid contact with eyes. Use only as directed. If irritation occurs, discontinue use. Do not apply to broken or irritated skin. Intentional misuse by deliberately concentrating and inhaling contents can be harmful or fatal. SOLVENT ABUSE CAN KILL INSTANTLY DANGER EXTREMELY FLAMMABLE AEROSOL

4 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

Fantastic mousse

5 stars

Wonderful product made my hair thicker and fuller will buy again

Not worth the money, even at reduced price.

1 stars

No wonder his product was reduced in price - I might just as well be putting plain water on my hair. It had no properties of hair mousse at all.

Brilliant product

5 stars

Non sticky. Does what it says on the can, I love it. Best mousse I’ve ever used,

Better than all the expensive brands.

5 stars

I have very fine hair and have tried so many types of mousse but this is by far and away the best and an excllent price. thoroughly recommend.

