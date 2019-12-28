Leo Bancroft Thick & Full Mousse 200Ml

Fantastic mousse
Wonderful product made my hair thicker and fuller will buy again
Not worth the money, even at reduced price.
No wonder his product was reduced in price - I might just as well be putting plain water on my hair. It had no properties of hair mousse at all.
Brilliant product
Non sticky. Does what it says on the can, I love it. Best mousse I’ve ever used,
Better than all the expensive brands.
I have very fine hair and have tried so many types of mousse but this is by far and away the best and an excllent price. thoroughly recommend.