Leo Bancroft Volume & Lift Root Spray 200Ml

5(1)Write a review
Leo Bancroft Volume & Lift Root Spray 200Ml
£ 3.00
£1.50/100ml

Product Description

  • Volume & Lift Root Spray
  • Leo the Award Winning International hairdresser believes in the discovery of the best you
  • What it Does
  • A volume & lift root spray to create hair that fuller with a natural appearance.
  • Minimal effort, maximum effect!
  • Lifts root to add height & volume
  • Protects against damage from UV rays
  • Protects against direct heat up to 220°C
  • Leaves hair healthy & hydrated
  • Using this simple but unique philosophy he has created a range of his favourite salon styling products for you to create the very best version of yourself.
  • 1 prep
  • Use on wet hair before blow dry
  • Protects up to 220°C
  • UV protection
  • Creates volume with a touchable finish
  • Pack size: 200ML

Information

Ingredients

Alcohol Denat, Butane, Isobutane, Propane, Aluminum Starch Octenylsuccinate, Octylacrylamide/Acrylates/Butylaminoethyl Methacrylate Copolymer, Parfum, Aminomethyl Propanol, Aqua, Benzophenone-4, Glycerin, Hydrolyzed Corn Protein, Hydrolyzed Soy Protein, Hydrolyzed Wheat Protein, Moringa Pterygosperma Seed Extract, Phenoxyethanol, Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate, Linalool, Hexyl Cinnamal, Benzyl Salicylate, Limonene, Coumarin, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Citronellol, Geraniol

Produce of

Made in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • How to Use
  • Shake and spray from arms length (30cms) onto wet hair at roots. Blow-dry thoroughly, focusing on roots.
  • Extra Tip
  • Blow-dry with a round brush for extra lift & volume.

Warnings

  • WARNING: Pressurised container: May burst if heated. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C. Do not pierce or burn even after use. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source. Keep out of reach of children. Avoid spraying in eyes. Use only as directed. If irritation occurs, discontinue use.
  • Do not apply to broken or irritated skin. Intentional misuse by deliberately concentrating and inhaling contents can be harmful or fatal.
  • SOLVENT ABUSE CAN KILL INSTANTLY
  • DANGER EXTREMELY FLAMMABLE AEROSOL

Name and address

  • AFB Licensing Ltd,
  • Herts,
  • AL7 0JJ,
  • UK.

Return to

  • AFB Licensing Ltd,
  • Herts,
  • AL7 0JJ,
  • UK.
  • www.leobancroft.com

Net Contents

200ml ℮

Safety information

  1. Flammable
View more safety information

DANGER WARNING: Pressurised container: May burst if heated. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C. Do not pierce or burn even after use. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source. Keep out of reach of children. Avoid spraying in eyes. Use only as directed. If irritation occurs, discontinue use. Do not apply to broken or irritated skin. Intentional misuse by deliberately concentrating and inhaling contents can be harmful or fatal. SOLVENT ABUSE CAN KILL INSTANTLY DANGER EXTREMELY FLAMMABLE AEROSOL

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Fabulous

5 stars

Love the smell and love the lift it gives my hair!!

