Wellkid Peppa Pig Multi-Vits Soft Jellies X30
Product Description
- Multi-Vits 30 Soft Jellies
- Great tasting Multi-vitamin supplement for children aged 3-7 years
- Wellkid® Peppa Pig™ Multi-vitamins provide 12 vitamins, including vitamins A, C and D
- Includes all 8 B-complex vitamins, plus vitamins A, C, D and E. Provides vitamin D3, the preferred from of vitamin D produced naturally by the body. Vitamin D is needed for normal growth and development of bone in children. Also provides Inulin fibre.
- With UK Department of Health recommended level of vitamin D (10µg) for children aged 1-4 all year round, and for over 5s especially during the autumn and winter months. Source: NHS Choices.
- Expert nutritional support from Wellkid®
- Natural strawberry flavour
- From the UK's No 1 Vitabiotics supplement range
- Formulated in Britain by Vitabiotics experts
- No synthetic colours
- No salt or yeast
- No preservatives or lactose
- Contains no artificial sweeteners
- Wellkid is not tested on animals
- Suitable for vegetarians and vegans
- Provides vitamin D3, the preferred form of vitamin D produced naturally by the body
- Vitamin D is needed for normal growth and development of bone in children
- No salt
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Gelling Agent: Fruit Pectin, Inulin, Acidity Regulators: Citric Acid & Potassium Citrate, Vitamin Blend (Vitamin C [Ascorbic Acid], Vitamin E [as D-Alpha Tocopheryl Acetate], Niacin [as Nicotinamide], Vitamin A [Vitamin A Acetate], Vitamin D3 [Cholecalciferol (Vegan)], Pantothenic Acid [as Calcium Salt], Vitamin B6 [as Pyridoxine HCl], Vitamin B1 [as Thiamin Chlorhydrate], Riboflavin, Folic Acid, D-Biotin, Vitamin B12 [as Cyanocobalamin]), Red Carrot Concentrate Juice, Natural Strawberry Flavouring, Coating: Vegetable Oil (Coconut Oil, Rape Seed Oil) and Glazing Agent (Carnauba Wax)
Allergy Information
- Free From: Lactose
Storage
Store below 25ºC in a dry place.For Best Before End date, see base of bottle.
Produce of
Made in Germany
Preparation and Usage
- Directions:
- Children (3-7 yrs): Chew one or two per day.
- Do not exceed the recommended intake. Do not give to children under 3 years. Chew before swallowing.
- There is no need to take an additional multivitamin.
Additives
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
- Free From Artificial Sweeteners
- Free From Preservatives
- Free From Yeast
Warnings
- FOOD SUPPLEMENT
- Food supplements must not replace a varied and balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle. As with other food supplements, consult your doctor or pharmacist before giving to your child if they are under medical supervision, have epilepsy, suffer from food allergies, or are allergic to any of the ingredients. Wellkid® Peppa Pig™ Multi-vits have been formulated for young children and are not recommended for women during pregnancy.
- KEEP OUT OF SIGHT AND REACH OF CHILDREN.
Recycling info
Jar. Recyclable
Name and address
- Vitabiotics Ltd,
- 1 Apsley Way,
- London,
- NW2 7HF.
Return to
- For further information:
- Vitabiotics Ltd,
- 1 Apsley Way,
- London,
- NW2 7HF.
- T: 020 8955 2662
- www.vitabiotics.com
- www.peppapig.com
- www.wellkid.com/peppapig
Lower age limit
3 Years
Upper age limit
7 Years
Net Contents
30 x Soft Jellies
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Av. per 2 jellies
|% EC NRV*
|Inulin
|80 mg
|-
|Vitamin A (1333 IU)
|400 µg RE
|50
|Vitamin D (as D3 400 IU)
|10 µg
|200
|Vitamin E
|5 mg α-TE
|42
|Vitamin C
|30 mg
|38
|Thiamin (Vitamin B1)
|0.7 mg
|64
|Riboflavin (Vitamin B2)
|0.8 mg
|57
|Niacin (Vitamin B3)
|4.8 mg NE
|30
|Vitamin B6
|1 mg
|71
|Folacin (Folic Acid)
|100 µg
|50
|Vitamin B12
|0.5 µg
|20
|Biotin
|75 µg
|150
|Pantothenic Acid
|3 mg
|50
|*NRV = Nutrient Reference Value, µg = microgram, mg = milligram, IU = International Units
|-
|-
Safety information
