Princes Drained Tuna Steak In Sunflower Oil3x110g

Product Description
- Tuna Steak in a little Sunflower Oil
- Find the fish species and where our tuna was caught, on the end of the can. You can learn more at princes.co.uk
- Need tasty and easy recipes?
- You'll find them at princes.co.uk
- Caring about taste, quality and families since 1900.
- Responsibly sourced
- Easy peel lid
- Ready to use
- High in protein
- No artificial preservatives, colours or flavours
- Pack size: 330g
Information
Ingredients
Tuna [Fish] (93%), Sunflower Oil, Salt
Allergy Information
- Contains: Fish
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. Anything left? Pop it in a sealed container in the fridge. Enjoy within 2 days.Best Before End: See can end
Produce of
Product of: Mauritius
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Name and address
- Princes Ltd.,
- Liverpool,
- L3 1NX,
- U.K.
- Or:
- Princes Foods BV,
Return to
- Want to get in touch? You can email hello@princes.co.uk
- Or write to us at:
- Customer Care,
- Princes Ltd.,
- Liverpool,
- L3 1NX,
- U.K.
Net Contents
3 x 110g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|598kJ/142kcal
|Fat
|3.2g
|Of which saturates
|0.6g
|Carbohydrate
|<0.1g
|Of which sugars
|<0.1g
|Fibre
|<0.1g
|Protein
|28.2g
|Salt
|0.90g
