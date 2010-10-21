Fruit Bowl Yogurt Flakes Mixed 210G

Product Description
- Blackcurrant Yogurt Flakes® - Fruit pieces made with concentrated apple and blackcurrant purees in a yogurt flavoured coating. Raspberry Yogurt Flakes® - Fruit pieces made with concentrated apple and raspberry purees in a yogurt flavoured coating. Strawberry Yogurt Flakes® - Fruit pieces made with concentrated apple and strawberry purees in a yogurt flavoured coating.
- Real fruit in tasty yogurt
- Yummy treat
- Irresistible, intensely fruity - and incredibly moreish
- Perfect for little lunchboxes
- Great for baking
- Ideal as a snack
- Yummy, yummy yogurt coated treats
- Natural colours and flavours
- Gluten free
- Vegetarian Society approved
- Pack size: 210g
Information
Ingredients
Blackcurrant Yogurt Flakes®: Yogurt Flavoured Coating (60%): [Sugar, Palm Fat, Whey Powder (Milk), Rice Flour, Yogurt Powder (Milk) (3%), Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithins), Glazing Agent (Shellac, Gum Arabic)]. Fruit Flakes® (40%): [Concentrated Apple Puree, Fructose-Glucose Syrup, Blackcurrant Puree, Sugar, Gluten Free Wheat Fibre, Palm Fat, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Concentrated Elderberry Juice, Acidity Regulator (Malic Acid), Natural Flavouring]. An average of 210g Apple, 17g Blackcurrant and 6g Elderberry used to prepare 100g of Fruit Flakes®, Raspberry Yogurt Flakes®: Yogurt Flavoured Coating (60%): [Sugar, Palm Fat, Whey Powder (Milk), Rice Flour, Yogurt Powder (Milk) (3%), Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithins), Glazing Agent (Shellac, Gum Arabic)]. Fruit Flakes® (40%): [Concentrated Apple Puree, Fructose-Glucose Syrup, Raspberry Puree, Sugar, Gluten Free Wheat Fibre, Palm Fat, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Concentrated Elderberry Juice, Acidity Regulator (Malic Acid, Citric Acid), Natural Flavouring]. An average of 206g Apple, 26g Raspberry and 6g Elderberry used to prepare 100g of Fruit Flakes®, Strawberry Yogurt Flakes®: Yogurt Flavoured Coating (60%): [Sugar, Palm Fat, Whey Powder (Milk), Rice Flour, Yogurt Powder (Milk) (3%), Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithins), Glazing Agent (Shellac, Gum Arabic)]. Fruit Flakes® (40%): [Concentrated Apple Puree, Fructose-Glucose Syrup, Strawberry Puree, Sugar, Gluten Free Wheat Fibre, Palm Fat, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Concentrated Aronia Juice, Acidity Regulator (Malic Acid), Natural Flavouring]. An average of 206g Apple, 13g Strawberry and 4g Aronia used to prepare 100g of Fruit Flakes®
Allergy Information
- Made in a factory that also handles Nuts
Name and address
- 40 Bradfield Road,
- Wellingborough,
- Northamptonshire,
- NN8 4HB,
- UK.
Return to
- www.fruit-bowl.com
Net Contents
10 x 21g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 21 Serving
|Energy
|1900kJ
|399kJ
|-
|453kcal
|95kcal
|Fat
|19g
|4.0g
|of which saturates
|11g
|2.3g
|Carbohydrate
|69g
|14g
|of which sugars
|62g
|13g
|Fibre
|3.9g
|0.8g
|Protein
|1.3g
|0.3g
|Salt
|0.2g
|0.04g
