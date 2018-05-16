By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Baked With Love Flowers & Leaves 12S

Baked With Love Flowers & Leaves 12S
£ 1.50
£0.13/each

Product Description

  • Sugar Decorations
  • Suitable for use on a wide range of cakes & cupcakes
  • Suitable for vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

Potato Starch, Sugar, Rice Flour, Emulsifiers: E414, E466, Glucose Syrup, Colours: E102, E122, E129, E133, Cornstarch, Glazing Agents: E903, E904

Storage

Store in a cool dry place away from strong light and odoursFor Best Before: see base of pack

Warnings

  E102, E122, E129: may have an adverse effect on activity and attention in children.

Recycling info

Insert. Paper - Widely Recycled Packing. Plastic - Check Local Recycling

Distributor address

  • Culpitt Ltd,
  • Ashington,
  • NE63 8UQ,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Culpitt Ltd,
  • Ashington,
  • NE63 8UQ,
  • UK.

Net Contents

12 x Sugar Decorations

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g:
Energy1603kJ, 383kcal
Fat0.1g
(of which saturates0.1g)
Carbohydrate95.1g
(of which sugars93.2g)
Protein0.4g
Salt24.2mg

Safety information

View more safety information

E102, E122, E129: may have an adverse effect on activity and attention in children.

