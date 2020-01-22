Baked With Love 12 Carrot Sugar Decorations

Product Description
- Carrots Sugar Decorations
- Suitable for use on a wide range of cakes & cupcakes
- Suitable for vegetarians
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Egg Albumen, Colours: E102, E129, E133
Allergy Information
- Contains: Eggs
Storage
Store in a cool dry place away from strong light and odoursFor Best Before: see base of pack
Warnings
- E102, E129: may have an adverse effect on activity and attention in children.
Recycling info
Insert. Paper - Widely Recycled Packing. Plastic - Check Local Recycling
Distributor address
- Culpitt Ltd,
- Ashington,
- NE63 8UQ,
- UK.
Return to
- Culpitt Ltd,
- Ashington,
- NE63 8UQ,
- UK.
Net Contents
12 x Sugar Decorations
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g:
|Energy
|1666kJ, 398kcal
|Fat
|0.1g
|(of which saturates
|0.1g)
|Carbohydrate
|98.7g
|(of which sugars
|93.2g)
|Protein
|0.7g
|Salt
|6.5mg
Safety information
E102, E129: may have an adverse effect on activity and attention in children.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020