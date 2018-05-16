Fruit Bowl Yogurt Flakes Strawberry 5X21g

Product Description
- Fruit pieces made with concentrated apple and strawberry purees in a yogurt flavoured coating.
- For more fun...
- We squish fruit with a little fruit juice then coat them in delicious creamy yogurt. We then pack them into handy portions so you can eat them anywhere - standing on your head, in the snow, even up a mountain! We know it's not just kids that love our yogurt treats. But it's a big secret - as they say, 'Mum's the word'!
- Real fruit in tasty yogurt
- Natural colours & flavours
- Yummy treat
- Fruit made fun
- Perfect for little lunchboxes
- Great for baking
- Ideal as a snack
- Irresistible, intensely fruity - and incredibly moreish
- Yummy, yummy yogurt coated fruit flakes
- Gluten free
- Vegetarian Society approved
- Pack size: 105g
Information
Ingredients
Yogurt Flavoured Coating (60%): [Sugar, Palm Fat, Whey Powder (Milk), Rice Flour, Yogurt Powder (Milk) (3%), Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithins), Glazing Agent (Shellac, Gum Arabic)], Fruit Flakes® (40%): [Concentrated Apple Puree, Fructose-Glucose Syrup, Strawberry Puree, Sugar, Gluten Free Wheat Fibre, Palm Fat, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Concentrated Aronia Juice, Acidity Regulator (Malic Acid), Natural Flavouring], An average of 206g Apple, 13g Strawberry and 4g Aronia used to prepare 100g of Fruit Flakes®
Allergy Information
- Made in a factory that also handles Nuts
Name and address
- Stream Foods Ltd,
- Unit 5,
- Broadend Industrial Estate,
- Walsoken,
- Wisbech,
- Cambs,
Net Contents
5 x 21g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 21g Serving
|Energy
|1900kJ
|399kJ
|-
|453kcal
|95kcal
|Fat
|19g
|4.0g
|of which saturates
|11g
|2.3g
|Carbohydrate
|69g
|14g
|of which sugars
|62g
|13g
|Fibre
|3.9g
|0.8g
|Protein
|1.3g
|0.3g
|Salt
|0.2g
|0.04g
