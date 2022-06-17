Cpl Kindling

Brill stuff
Brill stuff
Recommended!
I have a Wood Burning Stove, my Mother an open fire. These bags of Kindling are fantastic! Super dry and light very easily. Recommended.
Rarely available
Managed to get it once, Good quality, but mostly 'unavailable'
Not as big a bag as you might think.
When this bag arrived, it was smaller than expected - it's hard to judge from the photos, and Tesco's give no indication of weigh or volume. The same reticence is evident for the CPL logs that Tesco's sell. I have reviewed these also. So, I weighed the bag. 1500 grams (approx) - for £3. It that good value? Probably not. I often pick up kindling from Mole Valley stores. Here, you get 5kg of hardwood logs for £4.55 - less than half the cost. The Mole Valley kindling is seasoned (air-dried) rather than kiln dried, if that makes any difference. I would be good if Teco's could be open about the size of this product.
Ideal for lighting our multi-fuel woodburner: does
Ideal for lighting our multi-fuel woodburner: doesn't leave soot the way paper and cardboard do. Also great for getting a fire restarted: a few glowing coals will light the kindling and you can then add coal on top. Much cheaper buying from Tesco than your local petrol station.