Cpl Kindling

4.2(5)Write a review
Cpl Kindling
£ 3.00
£3.00/each

Product Description

  • Cpl Kindling
  • - Ultra dry kindling firewood
  • - Ideal for starting coal and wood fires
  • Trademark Information
  • Homefire is a registered Trade Mark of Coal Products. CPL is a registered Trade Mark of CPL Industries.

Information

Warnings

  • Safety Warning
  • For safe effective use, always keep chimineys and flue ways clear and ensure your appliance has adequate ventilation. For open fires always use a fireguard. Store Kindling in a safe dry place. Be carbon Monoxide aware.

Safety information

5 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

Brill stuff

5 stars

Brill stuff

Recommended!

5 stars

I have a Wood Burning Stove, my Mother an open fire. These bags of Kindling are fantastic! Super dry and light very easily. Recommended.

Rarely available

4 stars

Managed to get it once, Good quality, but mostly 'unavailable'

Not as big a bag as you might think.

2 stars

When this bag arrived, it was smaller than expected - it's hard to judge from the photos, and Tesco's give no indication of weigh or volume. The same reticence is evident for the CPL logs that Tesco's sell. I have reviewed these also. So, I weighed the bag. 1500 grams (approx) - for £3. It that good value? Probably not. I often pick up kindling from Mole Valley stores. Here, you get 5kg of hardwood logs for £4.55 - less than half the cost. The Mole Valley kindling is seasoned (air-dried) rather than kiln dried, if that makes any difference. I would be good if Teco's could be open about the size of this product.

Ideal for lighting our multi-fuel woodburner: does

5 stars

Ideal for lighting our multi-fuel woodburner: doesn't leave soot the way paper and cardboard do. Also great for getting a fire restarted: a few glowing coals will light the kindling and you can then add coal on top. Much cheaper buying from Tesco than your local petrol station.

