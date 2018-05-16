Tresemme Flawless Curls Shampoo 900Ml

- OUR PHILOSOPHY
- "From our origins in Salons in 1948, TRESemmé has been driven by a simple truth: every woman deserves to look & feel fabulous, like they've just stepped out of the salon.
- TRESemmé is dedicated to creating haircare products that are salon quality. Inspired by stylists and tested in salons, the products are designed to help you achieve salon gorgeous hair every day."
- TRESemmé® – Professional. At your fingertips.
- WHY USE FLAWLESS CURLS SHAMPOO?
- Provides optimal curl hydration by targeting the driest areas, providing moisture where your hair needs it most. Ideal for curly or wavy hair, this advanced curls hydration system with Vitamin B12 is gentle enough for daily use and will help detangle hair and tame frizz. You will be left with defined soft curls and hair ready to be styled into flawless curls every time
- OUR EXPERTS' TIPS
- With Vitamin B12
- For curly, wavy hair
- for defined soft curls
- optimal curl hydration
- suitable for daily use
- curl shampoo
- Pack size: 900ML
Information
Ingredients
Aqua (Water), Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Glycerin, Carbomer, Citric Acid, Cocamide MEA, Cyanocobalamin, Dimethiconol, Disodium EDTA, Glycol Distearate, Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, Hydrolyzed Keratin, Mica, Parfum (Fragrance), PEG-45M, Phenoxyethanol, PPG-6, Silica, Sodium Benzoate, Sodium Chloride, Sodium Hydroxide, TEA-Dodecylbenzenesulfonate, TEA-Sulfate, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool, CI 77891
Storage
Produce of
United Kingdom
Preparation and Usage
- Apply towet hair from root to ends. Work into a lather and gently massage the scalp. Rinse thoroughly. Follow with TRESemmé Flawless Curls Conditioner and style them with your favourite TRESemmé products
Warnings
- Avoid contact with eyes. In case of contact with eyes, rinse thoroughly with water
Name and address
- Unilever Dept ER,
- Wirral CH63 3JW UK
Net Contents
900 ℮
Safety information
Avoid contact with eyes. In case of contact with eyes, rinse thoroughly with water
