Nicorette Fruit Lozenge 2Mg 80'S

Product Description

  • Fruit 2mg lozenge nicotine
  • Use: This product strength is suitable for those smoking 20 or less cigarettes a day. Nicorette® fruit 2mg lozenge is used to relieve/and or prevent withdrawal symptoms and reduce the cravings you get when you try to stop smoking or when cutting down the number of cigarettes you smoke. It provides a safer alternative to smoking for both the individual and those around them.
  • Ideally you should aim to stop smoking. However, Nicorette® fruit 2mg lozenge can be used in a number of ways, either to completely replace all your cigarettes, or if you do not feel ready to stop smoking completely, to replace certain cigarettes and therefore help you cut down the number of cigarettes you smoke. It may also help increase your motivation to quit.
  • For those who smoke 20 or fewer a day

Information

Ingredients

The pack contains 80 (4 x 20) compressed Lozenges, each containing 2mg Nicotine, Other ingredients are Mannitol (E421), Xanthan Gum (E415), Sucralose (E955), Acesulfame Potassium (E950), Magnesium Stearate (E470b), Titanium Dioxide (E171), Tutti Frutti Flavour, Sodium Carbonate Anhydrous (E500) (i), Hypromellose (E464), Microcrystalline Cellulose (E460), Sepifilm Gloss, Polysorbate 80

Preparation and Usage

  • Directions: For adults and children aged 12 years and over. Do not chew or swallow the lozenge. Place the lozenge in your mouth and allow to dissolve. Use 1 lozenge when required, usually 8-12 lozenges per day. Do not use more than 15 lozenges per day. Read the information leaflet carefully before use.
  • You are more likely to quit smoking when using this product with help from your pharmacist, doctor, a trained counsellor or a support programme.
  • Please read the enclosed leaflet for instructions.

Warnings

  • Warning: Do not take more medicine than the label tells you to.
  • If you are pregnant, talk to your doctor, pharmacist or nurse before using this product.
  • If you need any advice before starting to use this product, talk to your doctor, pharmacist or nurse.
  • Do not use if you are allergic to any of the ingredients listed below.
  • Keep out of the sight and reach of children.

Name and address

  • PL Holder:
  • McNeil Products Ltd,
  • Maidenhead,
  • Berkshire,
  • SL6 3UG,
  • UK.

20 x Lozenges

Safety information

Horrible taste,not as nice as the fresh mint

2 stars

Horrible taste, why can't we have the mint flavour back please?

