Nicorette Original Gum 4Mg 210'S

Product Description
- 4mg gum nicotine
- Nicorette® gum relieves and/or prevents withdrawal symptoms including cravings experienced when trying to stop smoking or cutting down on cigarettes. It provides a safer alternative to smoking for both the individual and those around them. Ideally you should aim to stop smoking. However, this product can be used either to completely replace all your cigarettes, or if you do not feel ready to stop smoking completely, to replace certain cigarettes and therefore help you to cut down. It may also help increase your motivation to quit.
- To actively fight cravings and help you stop smoking
- For those who smoke more than 20 a day
Information
Ingredients
This pack contains 210 pieces of Original Flavour Chewing Gum, each containing 4mg Nicotine, Also includes: Chewing Gum Base, Sorbitol, Sodium Carbonate, Polacrilin, Flavourings Glycerol, E104, Talc and E321
Storage
Do not store above 25°C.
Preparation and Usage
- Directions: For adults and children 12 years and over. Please read the enclosed leaflet carefully before starting to use the product and note the chewing technique. Chew one piece of gum when you feel the urge to smoke. Do not use more than 15 pieces a day.
- Nicorette® Chewing Technique:
- 1. Chew slowly until taste becomes strong.
- 2. Rest between gum and cheek.
- 3. Chew again when taste has faded.
- You are more likely to quit smoking when using this product with help from your pharmacist, doctor, a trained counsellor or a support programme.
Warnings
- Warning: Do not take more medicine than the label tells you to.
- If you are pregnant, or you need any other advice before using this product, talk to your doctor, pharmacist or nurse.
- Do not use if you are allergic to any of the ingredients listed below.
- Keep out of the sight and reach of children.
Name and address
- PL Holder:
- McNeil Products Ltd,
- Maidenhead,
- Berkshire,
- SL6 3UG,
- UK.
Return to
Net Contents
210 x Pieces
Safety information
