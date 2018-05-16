Ayumi Turmeric & Bergamot Body Scrub 200Ml

Product Description
- Turmeric & Bergamot Body Scrub
- Exfoliate your skin with our Turmeric & Bergamot Body Scrub, with ground Olive Stones and crushed Pumice Stone to gently buff away dead skin cells and impurities. Infused with Mandarin Oil, Argan Oil and Papaya extract, your skin will be left feeling soft, smooth and radiant.
- Key Actives & Essential Oils
- Turmeric Extract, Papaya Extract, Amla Extract, Vitamin C, Olive Stone Granules, Pumice
- Lemon oil, Mandarin oil, Eucalyptus oil, Argan oil, Lemongrass oil
- All Ayumi products are free from SLS, Parabens, Mineral oils and GM ingredients
- Deep cleansing and exfoliating
- For combination & blemished skin
- Enriched with argan oil, turmeric & papaya extract
- Dermatologically tested
- Vegan
- Pack size: 200ML
Aqua (Water), Ammonium Lauryl Sulfate, Coco-Glucoside, Pumice, Acrylates Copolymer, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Polysorbate 20, Parfum (Fragrance), Glyceryl Oleate, Phenoxyethanol, Glyceryl Laurate, Sodium Chloride, Sodium Hydroxide, Ethylhexylglycerin, Olea Europaea (Olive) Seed Powder, Sodium Benzoate, Potassium Sorbate, Glycerin, Argania (Argan) Spinosa Kernel Oil, Citrus Limon (Lemon) Peel Oil, Citrus Nobilis (Mandarin Orange) Peel Oil, Cymbopogon Schoenanthus Oil, Eucalyptus Globulus Leaf Oil, Sodium Ascorbyl Phosphate, Carica Papaya (Papaya) Fruit Extract, Curcuma Longa (Turmeric) Root Extract, Phyllanthus Emblica Extract, Benzyl Benzoate, Benzyl Salicylate, Citral, Citronellol, Coumarin, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool
Made in the UK
- Instructions for Use
- Apply Turmeric Body Scrub to dampened skin and massage in circular motions. Rinse with warm water and use twice a week for best results.
Tube. Recyclable
- Unit E,
- Cobbold Estate,
- Cobbold Road,
- London,
- NW10 9ST.
- info@ayumi.co.uk
- www.ayumi.co.uk
200ml ℮
