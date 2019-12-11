Green's Quick Jel Red Sachet 35G

Product Description
- Ready to Mix Red Coloured Jelly Glaze
- Naturally baking since 1907
- Fast sets in 20 mins
- Just add fruit, sugar, water and flan case
- Natural colours and flavours
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Halal
- Pack size: 35g
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Modified Corn Starch, Gelling Agents: Carrageenan, Calcium Acetate, Potassium Chloride, Colours: Beetroot Red, Annatto, Citric Acid, Flavouring, Sunflower Oil
Allergy Information
- This product is manufactured on a site that also processes Wheat Flour
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Preparation and Usage
- All you need is...
- Water
- Fresh or canned fruit
- Sugar
- A 6" flan case or pastry case.
- 1 To Prepare
- Drain contents of can of fruit (syrup or natural juice) and set liquid aside. Fill 15cm or 6" flan case with fruit pieces (or use fresh fruit).
- 2 Heat
- Place the contents of sachet in saucepan with: If using canned fruit in syrup: 100ml (3 1/2 fl.oz) of syrup and same amount of water. If using canned fruit in natural juice: As above and add 25gm (1oz) sugar. If using fresh fruit: 200ml (7 fl.oz) of cold water and 25g (1oz) sugar. Heat to boiling whilst stirring continuously. Boil for 1 minute.
- 3 Spoon
- To avoid seeping into the flan base, the glaze should be cool but not set when poured over the fruit.
- Stirring frequently, leave to cool for approximately 10 minutes. Spoon over the fruit and allow to set in a cool place until the jel is firm.
Name and address
- Green's Desserts UK Ltd.,
- New Orchard Lane,
- Thurcroft,
- Rotherham,
- South Yorkshire,
- S66 9ER.
Net Contents
35g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|312kJ
|-
|74kcal
|Fat
|0.3g
|of which saturates
|0.16g
|Carbohydrates
|17.7g
|of which sugars
|16.0g
|Protein
|0.1g
|Salt
|0.06g
|Prepared as pack instructions using water only
|-
