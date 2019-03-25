By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Blink Ocean Fish Cat Food Pouch 85G

3.5(3)Write a review
Blink Ocean Fish Cat Food Pouch 85G
£ 1.00
£11.77/kg

Product Description

  • A complete adult cat food
  • Blink is how our cats communicate trust and affection, so you can trust us when it comes to the quality of your cat's food. We keep our recipes very simple to make them very tasty.
  • This complete meal only contains:
  • -Flaked salmon pieces, with the skin left on for added nutrition
  • -Premium pulled chicken from the best parts- breast, thigh & wing
  • -Juicy chicken broth
  • -Essential vitamins & minerals to keep your cat healthy, happy and active
  • We never ruin our recipes with derivatives, fillers (like cereals & grains) or anything artificial.
  • All our products are made here in the UK and we source our chicken from only the best local farmers in Britain.
  • P.S. our recipes smell great too.
  • We love that a cat's slow blink is a sign of trust. We then thought, hey, what would our cats want us to buy on the weekly food shop? So we've created nutritious, complete recipes full of real fish & meat and left out all the things our cat wouldn't want to eat- cereals, grains and derivatives.
  • Our flaked salmon is just as delicious as the fish fillets you buy from your local fishmonger- the same premium quality too!
  • It's simple really: great recipes + real fish & meat + some crazy cats = Blink!
  • It's a complete meal!
  • Everything your cat needs
  • Always real meat
  • Cereal free
  • Pack size: 85G

Information

Ingredients

Flaked Fish Fillets 26%, Roasted British Chicken 24%, Broth 49%, Vitamins, Minerals 1%

Storage

To ensure your cat loves their meal please store in a cool, dry place in your kitchen and feed at room temperature.

Preparation and Usage

  • Our recipes are made from natural ingredients and, a bit like you cooking in your kitchen, these will vary in terms of the end results?! The ingredients are cooked in their own natural juices to create a nutritious meal and a soft jelly to protect the fish fillets & meat.
  • Feed 2 pouches over 2 meals based on a moderately active 3kg cat, but as you know every cat is different. Remember to adjust if you are feeding wet, dry or treats. Make sure there's always fresh drinking water nearby.

Return to

  • Please get in touch with us at:
  • help@blinkcats.co.uk
  • Subscribe: www.blinkcats.co.uk

Net Contents

85g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesNutritional Values (%):
Protein13
Fat2
Ash1.5
Fibre0.2
Moisture83
Calories:64k/100g
Taurine500 mg
Vitamin A2000 iu
Vitamin D3100iu
Iron Sulphate monohydrate15
Zinc Sulphate monohydrate12
Manganous Sulphate monohydrate1.5
Cupric Sulphate pentahydrate0.75
Calcium Iodate anhydrous0.5
Nutritional Additives (/kg):-
Trace Elements mg/kg:-

3 Reviews

Average of 3.7 stars

Help other customers like you

A BIG BIG THANK YOU TESCO My cat loves Blink cat f

5 stars

A BIG BIG THANK YOU TESCO My cat loves Blink cat food and it’s a healthy balenced meal for your cat with real meat in it it’s not filled with ingredients that just fills your cat up and gives your cat a lot of calories which in turn can cause it to be diabetic this is a good healthy food for your cats your loved pets will be healthy eating Blink The only problem I have with the cat food is the price I have 3 cats and it dose cost a lot to feed them to keep them healthy and happy

looks dry jelly looks like no flavor

1 stars

just bought 11 packets my cat absolutely refuses to eat this a waste of 10 packets --it looks very dry hardly any jelly and very pricey--not buying again

Great food that the cat went mad for!

5 stars

Oscar our cat absolutely adored this product. Love the big meaty chunks of salmon. Will definitely re-buy

