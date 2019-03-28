By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Blink Chicken & Duck Cat Food Pouch 85G
£ 1.00
£11.77/kg

Product Description

  • A complete adult cat food
  • Blink is how our cats communicate trust and affection, so you can trust us when it comes to the quality of your cat's food. We keep our recipes very simple to make them very tasty.
  • This complete meal only contains:
  • -Premium pulled chicken from the best parts- breast, thigh & wing
  • -Tender duck fillets
  • -Juicy chicken broth
  • -Essential vitamins & minerals to keep your cat healthy, happy and active
  • We never ruin our recipes with derivatives, fillers (like cereals & grains) or anything artificial.
  • All our products are made here in the UK and we source our chicken & duck from only the best local farmers in Britain.
  • P.S. our recipes smell great too.
  • We love that a cat's slow blink is a sign of trust. We then thought, hey, what would our cats want us to buy on the weekly food shop? So we've created nutritious, complete recipes full of real meat and left out all the things our cat wouldn't want to eat - cereals, grains and derivatives.
  • Our chicken is sourced from local, British farmers and we make sure we add the best bits to our pouches- just take a look inside.
  • It's simple really: great recipes + real meat + some crazy cats = Blink!
  • It's a complete meal!
  • Everything your cat needs
  • Always real meat
  • Cereal free
  • Pack size: 85G

Information

Ingredients

Roasted British Chicken 43%, Tender British Duck 7%, Chicken Broth 49%, Vitamins, Minerals 1%

Storage

To ensure your cat loves their meal please store in a cool, dry place in your kitchen and feed at room temperature.

Preparation and Usage

  • Our recipes are made from natural ingredients and, a bit like you cooking in your kitchen, these will vary in terms of the end results?! The ingredients are cooked in their own natural juices to create a nutritious meal and a soft jelly protects the meat.
  • Feed 2 pouches over 2 meals based on a moderately active 3kg cat, but as you know every cat is different. Remember to adjust if you are feeding wet, dry or treats. Make sure there's always fresh drinking water nearby.

Return to

  • Please get in touch with us at:
  • help@blinkcats.co.uk
  • Subscribe: www.blinkcats.co.uk

Net Contents

85g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesNutritional Values (%):
Protein13
Fat2.5
Ash1.5
Fibre0.2
Moisture82.5
Calories:68k/100g
Taurine500 mg
Vitamin A2000 I.U.
Vitamin D3100 I.U.
Iron Sulphate monohydrate15
Zinc Sulphate monohydrate10
Manganous Sulphate monohydrate1.5
Cupric Sulphate pentahydrate0.75
Calcium Iodate anhydrous0.5
Nutritional Additives (/kg):-
Vitamins:-
Trace Elements mg/kg:-

I bought this because my cat has no teeth and it l

5 stars

I bought this because my cat has no teeth and it looked nice and soft for her to eat. The cat loves it and that's what counts!

Siamese X not so happy!

2 stars

I only ever give half a sachet of wet food/ day and dry food, the first half was fine but my cat refused the second half. I prefer tins for their recyclability, and my cat for its taste

Locally the best (my location)

5 stars

It’s really good quality... so good that my cat gets full on a small quantity... this means you KNOW a cat is getting the nutrients they need at a higher concentration with this brand! My 4kg diddy cat is full on 1/3 of the packet a day, with kibble to graze on throughout. I love how it contains literally 3-4 ingredients, including broth, meat and nutrients. Remember, cats are obligate carnivores so they need a diet with nothing but protein and taurine. Please, stop giving your pet the equivalent to human hot dogs to live off, start giving them a full protein diet starting with Blink!

the best

5 stars

blink cat food is head and shoulders above all the other cat food makers

