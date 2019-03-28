Blink Chicken & Duck Cat Food Pouch 85G

I bought this because my cat has no teeth and it l
I bought this because my cat has no teeth and it looked nice and soft for her to eat. The cat loves it and that's what counts!
Siamese X not so happy!
I only ever give half a sachet of wet food/ day and dry food, the first half was fine but my cat refused the second half. I prefer tins for their recyclability, and my cat for its taste
Locally the best (my location)
It’s really good quality... so good that my cat gets full on a small quantity... this means you KNOW a cat is getting the nutrients they need at a higher concentration with this brand! My 4kg diddy cat is full on 1/3 of the packet a day, with kibble to graze on throughout. I love how it contains literally 3-4 ingredients, including broth, meat and nutrients. Remember, cats are obligate carnivores so they need a diet with nothing but protein and taurine. Please, stop giving your pet the equivalent to human hot dogs to live off, start giving them a full protein diet starting with Blink!
the best
blink cat food is head and shoulders above all the other cat food makers