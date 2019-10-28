Burgess Excel Guinea Pig Nuggets 1.5Kg

Burgess Excel Guinea Pig Nuggets with Mint are a complementary feed for guinea pigs Did you know? Just like humans, guinea pigs are not able to make or store vitamin C. Feeding high quality, guinea pig nuggets, like Burgess Excel, which are high in fibre and vitamin C, is the best way to ensure they're getting the vitamins and minerals that they need.

Why choose Burgess Excel? Skin & coat Formulated for healthy skin and a glossycoat Immune system With antioxidants such as vitamin E to support a healthy immune system Digestive health Prebiotics and beneficial fibre to help maintain healthy digestion Added mint For extra tasty nuggets Protected vitamin C Essential for wellbeing Don't forget that hay for dental health As well as providing essential fibre, feeding hay and fresh grass have an important role in helping wear down your guinea pigs' continually growing teeth Beneficial fibre is a measure of the total indigestible and digestible fibre that the food contains (NDF)

92% of vets recommend Excel* *Annual survey of UK vets Big care for small animals Here at Burgess Pet Care we have a 300-year heritage making the finest quality foods for people and animals. Today, after generations of using our passion, commitment and expertise we are specialists in producing nutritious, tasty food for a variety of animals. We are experts in small animal nutrition and animal welfare is at the heart of everything we do. Whether it's the homes we build for them or the food we provide. Our high-quality recipes have been formulated with vets and nutritionists. This ensures they contain the right balance of vitamins and minerals to supplement your rabbits' diet to help keep them happy and healthy.

High in fibre

Ingredients

Grass Meal, Soya Bean Hulls*, Wholegrain Wheat, Wheat Feed, Lignocellulose, Dried Lucerne, Yeast (Brewer's Yeast and Grains), Minerals, Dried Mint (1%), Soya Oil*, Short Chain Fructo-Oligosaccharides (Prebiotic FOS 0.25%), Peas, *Produced from genetically modified Soya

