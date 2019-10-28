Burgess Excel Guinea Pig Nuggets with Mint are a complementary feed for guinea pigsDid you know?Just like humans, guinea pigs are not able to make or store vitamin C. Feeding high quality, guinea pig nuggets, like Burgess Excel, which are high in fibre and vitamin C, is the best way to ensure they're getting the vitamins and minerals that they need.
Why choose Burgess Excel?Skin & coatFormulated for healthy skin and a glossycoatImmune systemWith antioxidants such as vitamin E to support a healthy immune systemDigestive healthPrebiotics and beneficial fibre to help maintain healthy digestionAdded mintFor extra tasty nuggetsProtected vitamin CEssential for wellbeingDon't forget that hay for dental healthAs well as providing essential fibre, feeding hay and fresh grass have an important role in helping wear down your guinea pigs' continually growing teethBeneficial fibre is a measure of the total indigestible and digestible fibre that the food contains (NDF)
92% of vets recommend Excel**Annual survey of UK vetsBig care for small animalsHere at Burgess Pet Care we have a 300-year heritage making the finest quality foods for people and animals. Today, after generations of using our passion, commitment and expertise we are specialists in producing nutritious, tasty food for a variety of animals.We are experts in small animal nutrition and animal welfare is at the heart of everything we do. Whether it's the homes we build for them or the food we provide. Our high-quality recipes have been formulated with vets and nutritionists. This ensures they contain the right balance of vitamins and minerals to supplement your rabbits' diet to help keep them happy and healthy.
Grass Meal, Soya Bean Hulls*, Wholegrain Wheat, Wheat Feed, Lignocellulose, Dried Lucerne, Yeast (Brewer's Yeast and Grains), Minerals, Dried Mint (1%), Soya Oil*, Short Chain Fructo-Oligosaccharides (Prebiotic FOS 0.25%), Peas, *Produced from genetically modified Soya
Preparation and Usage
The Burgess Excel feeding planWe have developed our vet recommended* Excel feeding plan to help your guinea pigs thrive*Annual survey of UK vetsFeeding Hay and fresh grass is the most important part of your guinea pigs' died and should be 85-90% of their daily food intakeA small amount of high fibre Excel Nuggets supplements your guinea pigs' diet with vitamins and minerals and prevents selective feedingExcel Nature Snacks are made with natural ingredients and in small amounts can be useful for encouraging bonding and natural foraging behaviourA small handful of suitable Fresh Greens and herbs bring some variety into your small animals' dietFresh Water should always be availableFor feeding guide please see belowFor animal use onlyFeeding guidelinesGuinea pigsSmall: less than 1kg; 45gLarge: more than 1kg; 60gAlways make sure your guinea pigs have plenty of hay and fresh water availableThis is a guide, individual needs may vary